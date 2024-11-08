EF Hutton LLC Announces Rebranding to D. Boral Capital LLC

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EF Hutton LLC ("EF Hutton") a relationship-driven investment bank focused on growth issuers and their investors, announces that it has rebranded to D. Boral Capital LLC, effective November 08, 2024. D. Boral Capital continues to offer its full suite of market leading investment bank/broker dealer capabilities through its holding Company, D. Boral Capital Holdings LLC, with David W. Boral as its Chief Executive Officer.

“Today we introduce the new D. Boral Capital identity and branding, as the culmination of strategic actions we have undertaken to position the Company for long-term success. D. Boral Capital maintains its commitment to serving as an investment bank dedicated to providing exceptional strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies across the globe. D. Boral Capital has aggregated over $23 billion in capital for issuers representing approximately 300 transactions since 2020. D. Boral Capital is now expanding our presence and capabilities in the worldwide global capital markets with incomparable advisory, institutional sales, investment banking, research, & structured products,” said David W. Boral, CEO of D. Boral Capital.

“As we look towards the future and our continued growth, we remain dedicated to working closely with our long-standing clients and driving value for new clients alike, helping them realize their capital formation and advisory goals. D. Boral Capital retains our remarkable team of highly talented market professionals and is actively adding to our organization as we continue offering our tailored solutions. We look forward to providing further updates on our growth and progress in the near future,” Mr. Boral concluded.

For more information, visit D. Boral Capital’s new website at www.dboralcapital.com

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York which provides advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. The Company has a proven track record of offering strategic guidance to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

D. Boral Capital is a leader on Wall Street, having aggregated over $23 billion in capital across approximately 300 transactions through various product types.

Contact Us:

D. Boral Capital

590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150

www.dboralcapital.com

info@dboralcapital.com