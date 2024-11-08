ASII's GlobeTopper Platform: The Numbers That Matter

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), the parent company of Diamond Creek Water, today shared key facts about its newly acquired GlobeTopper business, showing why this digital gift card company is set for strong growth.

The Business in Simple Terms:

GlobeTopper helps businesses send digital gift cards to their customers and employees

Currently makes $37 million in yearly revenue

Works with over 2,700 popular brands like Amazon, Target, and Starbucks

Operates in 65 countries worldwide

"Think of GlobeTopper as a digital gift card powerhouse," said Eduardo Brito, CEO of Accredited Solutions. "When a large company wants to reward thousands of employees with holiday gift cards, they use our platform to make it happen quickly and easily. We make money every time a gift card is sent through our system."

Why This Matters for Investors:

Strong Revenue: $37 million in annual revenue shows the business is already successful

Growing Market: Digital gift cards are replacing plastic cards, creating more opportunity

Global Reach: Operating in 65 countries means room to grow in each market

Big-Name Customers: Major companies already trust and use the platform

Real Business Example: Last month, a Fortune 500 company used GlobeTopper to send holiday gift cards to 10,000 employees across 12 countries. The entire process took less than one day using our platform, compared to weeks with traditional physical gift cards.

Craig Span, CEO of GlobeTopper, added: "We're processing more gift cards every month as companies switch from plastic to digital. With the holiday season coming up, we expect to see our biggest quarter ever."

What's Next:

Expanding to more brands beyond our current 2,700

Growing in our existing 65 countries

Adding new features to attract more large companies

Regular updates on our business growth every two weeks

