XPENG Unveils the P7+ “World’s First AI-Defined Vehicle,” Redefining Premium and Intelligent Driving

XPENG outlines its vision for AI-defined mobility, highlighting the advanced design and features of the P7+.

Equipped with advanced AI models, the P7+ delivers groundbreaking smart driving and cockpit capabilities.

With industry-leading energy efficiency and safety, the P7+ is crafted for sustainable, high-performance journeys.



GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese hi-tech car company, has officially launched the P7+ in China, introducing the world’s first AI-defined vehicle. The P7+ delivers premium quality with advanced AI-driven technology, elevating intelligent driving and smart cockpit experiences through XPENG’s cutting-edge AI architecture. This launch underscores XPENG’s commitment to pioneering AI-defined mobility on a global scale.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

XPENG P7+ Launch Press Kit

Introducing the Future of AI-Defined Mobility

At the launch event, XPENG Chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng said: “In traditional cars, being premium has often been defined by design and features, but in the era of AI-defined vehicles, true premium quality is inseparable from intelligent technology.” He added that XPENG’s goal is to elevate the driving experience by making advanced AI-defined mobility technology standard in every vehicle. This commitment reflects XPENG’s dedication to understanding and meeting the needs of today’s drivers.

The P7+ embodies XPENG’s vision for AI-defined mobility, merging “executive sedan” comfort with advanced AI capabilities to meet the evolving expectations of modern drivers. Following its debut at the Paris Motor Show, the P7+ became the first vehicle to incorporate large AI models into both smart driving and cockpit functions, underscoring XPENG’s vision for AI-defined mobility. These innovations aim to revolutionize the driving experience, offering users a seamless and personalized journey.

Built-In Turing AI Driving System Comes Standard to Make Smart Driving Accessible

The P7+ is the world’s first vehicle to feature built-in AI-powered advanced ADAS across the entire lineup, equipped with XPENG’s in-house XOS 5.4 and the AI Hawkeye Visual Solution. The AI Hawkeye Visual Solution incorporates two 8M cameras, millimeter-wave radars, and ultrasonic radars, delivering clear, precise, and extended-range vision, enabling the P7+ to perform effectively in various lighting and weather conditions, from low light to high contrast environments. The XOS 5.4 platform enhances human-like interaction fourfold, with a 53% increase in lane-change success and a 155% improvement in detour handling.

Additionally, with model updates and monthly OTA improvements, the P7+ provides a constantly evolving driving experience without the need for additional subscription fees.

Advanced Smart Cockpit with X-GPT Model

The P7+ cockpit integrates XPENG’s proprietary X-GPT model, with the Qualcomm 8295P cockpit chip for 50% enhanced performance. This system enables intelligent, natural voice interactions with in-depth comprehension, while a series of functions can be activated by one simple voice command. The interior features a 15.6-inch central control screen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, and an 8-inch rear entertainment screen with three-screen connectivity.

Industry-Leading Energy Management and Efficiency

The P7+ leads in energy efficiency, achieving 10 km per kWh. This breakthrough is enabled by four core innovations: optimized vehicle design and manufacturing, efficient power management, XPENG’s X-HP 3.0 smart thermal management, and precise driving control. The P7+ has an industry-leading range efficiency of 116.89% in real-world testing. XPENG aims to further enhance range and energy efficiency through OTA updates, optimizing the electric driving experience for users.

Precision Engineering and All-Around Safety

The P7+ development team refined every detail to deliver a high-end driving experience. With a double-wishbone front suspension and five-link rear suspension, combined with in-house dynamics simulations, the P7+ reduces impact on speed bumps by 50%, vibration on rough roads by 24%, body sway by one-third, and pitch by half. Accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, and with a braking distance of only 35 meters, the P7+ excels in both performance and comfort.

Safety is the cornerstone of XPENG’s product development philosophy. The P7+ features aluminum front- and rear-integrated die-casting body structure, crafted by the world’s largest 16,000-ton die-casting machine. Its 2000 MPa ultra-high-strength cage frame has a battery that withstands impacts up to 700J, far exceeding industry averages. With seven airbags and 14 active safety features standard, the P7+ delivers comprehensive safety protection for all occupants.

Unmatched Space and Premium Comfort as Standard

As an SUV-coupe hybrid, the P7+ boasts an exceptional blend of aesthetics and practicality, providing space that exceeds that of premium executive sedans. With a 5,056 mm body length and a 3,000 mm wheelbase, the P7+ utilizes the world’s thinnest battery pack (just 109 mm) , allowing rear passengers ample headroom at 973 mm and enough room for both rows to stretch out.

With a trunk capacity of 725 liters, the P7+ can accommodate 33 carry-on suitcases when the rear seats are folded flat. This spaciousness opens up new possibilities for daily commutes, family trips, and leisure travel.

Inside, the P7+ offers a premium experience with an industry-leading 2.1㎡ panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather "cloud comfort" seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions as standard across all variants within the product series, and a 10-degree rear-seat recline.

With deliveries beginning this month, the P7+ marks a significant milestone for XPENG as it strives to make intelligent mobility accessible to more people globally. As XPENG continues to lead in AI-defined mobility, the P7+ serves as a pivotal starting point for the brand’s mission to deliver safer, smarter, and more comfortable mobility experiences. XPENG remains dedicated to advancing its AI Matrix and AI-defined mobility technology for a global audience, shaping the future of intelligent, sustainable mobility.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility.

To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Contacts:

For Media Enquiries:

XPENG PR Department

Email: pr@xiaopeng.com

Source: XPENG Motors

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f41d1360-2e63-45c4-8356-adc54c7ab3f7