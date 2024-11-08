$PATRIOT Token Community Unveils 22-Foot Bronze Statue of Donald J. Trump, A Monument to American Patriotism

New York, NY, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demonstrating the power of unity, resilience, and dedication, the $PATRIOT cryptocurrency community proudly announces the creation of a monumental 22-foot bronze statue of former President Donald J. Trump. Funded through the collective support of $PATRIOT token holders, this tribute is a symbol of patriotism and a testament to America’s shared values of courage and freedom.





Sculpted by celebrated American artist Alan Cottrill, renowned for his works in the U.S. Capitol, the statue captures Trump’s iconic raised fist—a symbol of his unbreakable resolve. With a 17-foot bronze figure standing atop a 5-foot pedestal, the statue reaches an inspiring total of 22 feet. It not only honors Trump’s journey and resilience but also embodies the enduring spirit of American ideals and strength.

The statue has been entirely funded by the $PATRIOT token community, whose vision was to create a lasting tribute to those who stand for unity and courage in the face of challenges. By supporting this project, members of the $PATRIOT token network have made a collective statement, showcasing their dedication to American values and the strength found in shared purpose.

“This statue represents more than a single person—it’s about everyone who holds patriotism and resilience at their core,” said a $PATRIOT community representative. “We are thrilled to bring this vision to life as a public testament to unity and courage.”

Plans for an exclusive unveiling ceremony are in motion, and former President Trump’s family has expressed their appreciation for this powerful gesture. Leading up to the 2024 election, the $PATRIOT community will launch an extensive media campaign, aiming to inspire unity and hope for Americans nationwide.

With aspirations to become a permanent public fixture, the “Patriot” statue transcends politics, celebrating the values of resilience, strength, and commitment to one’s beliefs. The $PATRIOT token community invites all who cherish these ideals to join in this historic celebration.

About $PATRIOT Token

$PATRIOT is a community-driven cryptocurrency that unites individuals dedicated to celebrating and preserving American ideals. By leveraging blockchain technology, $PATRIOT empowers supporters to fund meaningful projects—like the recent bronze statue honoring former President Donald J. Trump—that embody resilience, unity, and patriotism. This token goes beyond digital assets, fostering a network committed to making a lasting cultural impact.

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



