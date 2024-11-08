Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters Pipeline Market Research 2024: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst report provides comprehensive information about the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Intravascular Ultrasound Catheter is an imaging catheter intended for evaluation of vascular morphology in blood vessels of the coronary and peripheral vasculature. It provides cross-sectional image of such vessels. It incorporates a cylindrical ultrasound transducer array used to radiate acoustic energy into the surrounding tissue and detects the subsequent ultrasonic echoes. The information from the echoes is used to generate real-time images of the coronary and peripheral vessels.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date



4 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters Companies and Product Overview

5.1 AccuPulse Medical Technology Co Ltd Company Overview

5.1.1 AccuPulse Medical Technology Co Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Biosense Webster Inc Company Overview

5.3 Boston Scientific Corp Company Overview

5.4 Covidien Ltd Company Overview

5.5 Intravascular Imaging Inc Company Overview

5.6 Kaminari Medical BV Company Overview

5.7 Koninklijke Philips NV Company Overview

5.8 Novosound Ltd Company Overview

5.9 OCT Medical Imaging Inc Company Overview

5.10 Panoramic Hengsheng (Beijing) Science and Technology Co Ltd Company Overview

5.11 RadioSon Corporation Company Overview

5.12 Shanghai Pulse Medical Technology Inc Company Overview

5.13 Shenzhen Huanying Medical Technology Co Ltd Company Overview

5.14 Soundpipe LLC Company Overview

5.15 Stelect Pty Ltd Company Overview

5.16 University of Oxford Company Overview



6 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters- Recent Developments

6.1 Sep 22, 2024: Medline Renewal Receives 510(K) Clearance For Medline ReNewal Reprocessed ACUSON AcuNav 8F Ultrasound Catheter

6.2 Aug 28, 2024: Philips Showcases AI-Enabled Integrated Solutions at ESCCongress to Deliver Better Cardiac Care to More People

6.3 Aug 27, 2024: Medtronic Chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to Speak at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

6.4 Aug 27, 2024: Medtronic Chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to Speak at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

6.5 Jul 10, 2024: Biosense Webster Receives Additional 510(K) Clearance For NUVISION NAV Ultrasound Catheter

6.6 Jul 10, 2024: NuVera Medical Receives Additional 510(K) Clearance For NuVision ICE Catheter

6.7 Jun 13, 2024: Medtronic Confirms Global Layoffs

6.8 May 24, 2024: Philips Expands Global Access to Its Ground-Breaking 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography to Hong Kong

6.9 Mar 26, 2024: Novosound's wearable ultrasound system obtains patent

6.10 Mar 12, 2024: Medtronic To Present At Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

6.11 Feb 28, 2024: Boston Scientific Raises $2.2B to Support Purchase of California Medical Device Company

6.12 Feb 23, 2024: Medical Tech Leader, Boston Scientific (BSX), Announces Notes Offering

6.13 Jan 05, 2024: Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

6.14 Dec 30, 2023: Surgical Instrument Services and Savings Receives additional 510(k) clearance for Medline ReNewal Reprocessed ViewFlex Xtra ICE Catheter

6.15 Nov 28, 2023: Novosound Expands Healthcare and Wearable Ultrasound Operations in US

6.16 Nov 09, 2023: Vein 360 Receives 510(K) Clearance For Vein360 Reprocessed Eagle Eye Platinum ST Rx Digital IVUS Catheter

6.17 Nov 09, 2023: Vein 360 Receives 510(K) Clearance For Vein360 Reprocessed Eagle Eye Platinum Rx Digital IVUS Catheter



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76sstx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.