Cognitive Energy Industry Research Report 2024: Transforming Oil & Gas with AI and Robotics

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Energy: Transforming Oil & Gas with AI and Robotics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a comprehensive exploration of the latest trends in AI and robotics across the oil and gas sector.

It delves into advancements that enhance efficiency, precision, and safety, emphasizing the transformative role of AI and robotics in operations such as predictive maintenance, drilling optimization, and emissions monitoring by highlighting real-world applications and showcasing how these innovations improve operational workflows and reduce manual labor.

Additionally, it discusses use cases of trending topics such as generative AI-enhanced seismic data interpretation, and autonomous drones and robots for pipeline inspection. Providing strategic insights and practical applications, this report is indispensable for businesses looking to leverage advanced AI and robotics for a competitive advantage.



Innovations: presents real-world innovation examples related to AI and robotics solutions in Oil and Gas. It casts light on enterprises and startups using AI and robotics in oil and gas across different operations and processes.

Reasons to Buy

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of a sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

The sense of urgency weighs differently across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.

Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.

The innovation landscape report on AI and robotics innovations in Oil and Gas, published by the analyst as part of an ongoing series, covers some real-world examples to advance the development and implementation of the technology by some of the key enterprises as well as startups.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. AI in Oil and Gas

2.1 Evolution

2.2 Value chain impact

2.3 Key use cases

2.4 Real-world innovations

2.5 What's trending



3. Robotics in Oil and Gas

3.1 Evolution

3.2 Value chain impact

3.3 Key use cases

3.4 Real-world innovations

3.5 What's Trending



4. Outlook & challenges



Companies Featured

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

AIRMO

AIQ

AkerBP

Amperon

ANYbotics

Automation Anywhere

AviSight

Beagle Systems

Beta Tank Robotics

Blockchain for Energy (B4E)

Boston Dynamics

BP Plc

C3.AI

Canvass

Chevron

Cognite

Cosmo Oil Company

Corva LLC

Cygnus

Databricks

eDrilling

Embassy of Things (EOT)

Enverus

Equinor

Event 38

ENEOS

Flyability

Fugro

GE Vernova

Geminus

Gecko Robotics

Google

Halliburton

Hydromea

Imperial Oil

Imrandd

INEOS Energy

Intelliwell

Klarian

Kudan

Kystdesign

Microsoft

Nauticus Robotics

Nextgeo

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Orbital Sidekick

Paxon Energy

Petrobras

Preferred Networks

Process Vision

Rockwell Automation

Samsung Heavy Industries

Saudi Aramco

Shell

SLB

SparkCognition

Standard Chartered

Stinger Technology

TotalEnergies

Transocean

Unique Group

Weatherford

Yokogawa Electric

