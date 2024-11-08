Asia-Pacific Rice Noodles Market Analysis, 2024-2028, Featuring Profiles of Leading Players - Thai President Foods Public Co, Nongshim Co, Kikkoman Corp, Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co, SA GIANG & More

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rice Noodles Market in Asia-Pacific 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rice noodles market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing demand for gluten-free products in Asia-Pacific, growing demand for convenient food products, and growing use of rice noodles in variety of cuisines.

The report on the rice noodles market in Asia-Pacific provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The rice noodles market in Asia-Pacific is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel



Retail

Foodservice

By Product



Rice vermicelli

Others

This study identifies the variety of flavors available in rice noodles as one of the prime reasons driving the rice noodles market in Asia-Pacific growth during the next few years. Also, growing trend for certifying rice noodles among players and increasing demand for instant food products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the rice noodles market in Asia-Pacific covers the following areas:

Rice noodles market in Asia-Pacific sizing

Rice noodles market in Asia-Pacific forecast

Rice noodles market in Asia-Pacific industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rice noodles market in Asia-Pacific vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co.

Bich Chi Food Co.

FodShop Pty. Ltd.

Foodle Noodle Co. Ltd.

Greenature Grains and noodle Co. Ltd.

Kenmin Foods Co. Ltd.

Kikkoman Corp.

King Soba

Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte. Ltd.

Lieng Tong Rice Vermicilli Co. Ltd.

Molina and Sons Phils. Inc.

Nongshim Co. Ltd.

Q Phil International Trading

SA GIANG

Sapporo Products Inc.

Suzhou Joywell Taste Co. Ltd.

Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd.

Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd.

Vietnam Food Technology Joint Stock Co.

Woodland Foods Ltd.

