European Coatings Inc Expands Nationwide as Leading Supplier of Bathtub Reglazing Products

Wilmington, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington, North Carolina -

European Coatings Inc is excited to share it is expanding as a nationwide supplier of bathtub refinishing supplies. Their extensive catalog is designed to meet the rising demand in the home remodeling sector. Known for exceptional quality and customer satisfaction, European Coatings Inc supplies a wide range of bathtub refinishing coatings made especially for professional contractors and remodeling businesses across the United States. To explore their product offerings and learn more about their services, visit their official website.

Since 1982, European Coatings Inc has become an influential name in the bathtub reglazing and bathroom fixture refinishing market. Their product lineup includes a diverse selection of primers, top coats, etching solutions, and other crucial refinishing materials. Each product is created using the latest coating technology, which results in great performance, a smooth finish, and long-lasting durability. One of the standout features is their quick drying time, which is shorter than that of many competitors. This rapid drying process is particularly beneficial for tub reglazing contractors, helping them complete more jobs quickly and minimizing downtime for commercial clients such as hotels and apartment complexes. For consumers, they provide Nonslip Rubber Bath Mats that are designated safe for European Coatings reglazed bath surfaces. They are machine washable, durable and available in white or clear.

Todd Schoen, a representative of European Coatings Inc, shared his excitement about the expansion. "We are thrilled to support a growing number of professionals across the country who rely on our products to deliver high-quality refinishing solutions. This expansion allows us to further our commitment to innovation and sustainability by providing supplies that not only perform exceptionally but are environmentally conscious as well."

European Coatings Inc recognizes the importance of environmental responsibility and are committed to formulating Premium Bathroom Refinishing products. This approach fits well with a growing trend in the market that prioritizes sustainability without sacrificing quality. The company provides a range of color and finish options, giving customers the freedom to create a personalized look that matches different design preferences.

An essential part of their growth plan focuses on consumer education. By sharing knowledge and expertise, European Coatings Inc assists clients, many of whom are taking on bathroom refurbishments for the first time, in navigating the refinishing process confidently. This educational support has been positively received, offering both veteran contractors and DIY enthusiasts the insights needed to complete their projects successfully. More educational resources and guides can be found on their website.

European Coatings Inc sees significant potential in the U.S. remodeling market, with bathroom renovations making up a large part of the industry. By positioning itself as a dependable partner for bathtub refinishing supplies, the company aims to significantly impact homes and businesses nationwide.

"Home and business owners are always seeking ways to enhance their properties," Todd Schoen adds. "Our aim is to offer them access to the finest refinishing materials available while maintaining our dedication to innovation and excellence."

The company's growth not only widens its reach but also underlines its ongoing commitment to enhance the refinishing industry. By remaining a leader in technology and sustainability, European Coatings Inc is dedicated to providing products that satisfy the demands of today's market while consistently exceeding customer expectations. For more information about European Coatings Inc, visit their website.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GorqiaxNCc

European Coatings Inc's dedication to environmental sustainability, meeting market needs, and offering efficient service, continues to position the company as a top choice for contractors and remodeling professionals seeking high-quality bathtub refinishing supplies. As they grow, they aim to meet their customers' changing needs with reliable, high-performance solutions that deliver beautiful, long-lasting results in the home renovation sector.

###

For more information about European Coatings Inc, contact the company here:



European Coatings Inc

Todd Schoen

+18006434098

todd@europeancoatings.com

311 Judges Rd #13b,

Wilmington, NC 28405