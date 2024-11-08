PayBright Ranks 7th on Triangle Business Journal’s ‘Fast 50’ List

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayBright , a leading merchant services provider, announced today that the company is ranked No. 7 on the Triangle Business Journal’s “ Fast 50 ” list. The annual list recognizes the 50 fastest-growing private companies within the highly competitive region. PayBright delivers smart payment solutions, merchant services, and customer loyalty and retention programs on behalf of businesses in a diverse mix of industries.

“We are proud to be an active member of the local Triangle area, which has helped to propel our own company’s success, and to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the region again this year,” said Dustin Magaziner, Founder and CEO of PayBright. “As the area’s leading merchant services provider, we are committed to helping fuel the success of our local economy and Triangle-based businesses like ours. With a locally based team that brings the regional expertise our clients depend on, we are poised to continue our growth and success into the future.”

Founded in 2012, PayBright is made up of a team of 30+ employees and a network of more than 700 independent sales agents nationwide. It is an industry leader in ensuring transparency, affordability and simplicity for independent agents and their local merchants. PayBright sets itself apart by delivering localized support through highly trained partner sales professionals. The company has worked with more than 15,000 businesses across the U.S., including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. PayBright is committed to enhancing the sales process for independent agents in the merchant services space and strengthening partnerships between merchants and agents. This includes a focus on delivering fair pricing, higher commissions, POS support, and customer service excellence.

PayBright ranked 7 on the “Fast 50” list in 2023 and was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. PayBright ranked No. 5 in Raleigh, North Carolina on the annual “Inc. 5000” list and No. 657 in the country.

To learn more about PayBright, visit: https://www.gopaybright.com/ .

About PayBright

PayBright is a merchant services provider that works with independent agents, ISOs, banks and other strategic partners to provide payment solutions to businesses. By focusing on a 'merchant services done right' model, PayBright has become an industry leader by ensuring transparency, affordability and simplicity for agents and their local merchants.

