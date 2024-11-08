CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Bid procedure, 2024-11-15 Bonds SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1060. SE0009496367. 2028-05-12



SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1062, SE0013935319, 2031-05-12



SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1063, SE0015193313, 2045-11-24





Bid date 2024-11-15 Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Offered volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1060: 1000 million SEK +/-1000 million SEK



1062: 1000 million SEK +/-1000 million SEK



1063: 1000 million SEK +/-1000 million SEK





Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1060: 1000 million SEK per bid



1062: 1000 million SEK per bid



1063: 1000 million SEK per bid





Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 10 million per bid Expected allocation time Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Delivery and payment date 2024-11-19 Settlement amount To be paid to the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system SWIFT: VPCSSESSXXX Account: 1 4948 6383 CTM BIC: RIKSSESS ALERT acronym: RIKSBANK

Stockholm, 2024-11-08

