Dimensional Metrology Sector Report 2024 - Key Growth Opportunities in Industrial Metaverse, In-line Metrology Systems, Industry 5.0, Digital Thread, Nanometrology and Additive Manufacturing

This analytics examines the key trends in the global dimensional metrology (DM) market and identifies the factors that drive and restrain market growth.
With 2023 as the base year, this in-depth analysis covers dimensional metrology products, such as coordinate measuring machines (CMM), optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), vision measuring machines (VMM), form measuring machines (FMM), measurement gages (MG), and caliper and micrometers (C&M), for the forecast period (2024 to 2028).
A regional perspective of demand patterns in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World, in addition to forecasts by end-use industry for every product segment and an analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors' market shares, is provided.
The report sheds light on the adoption of in-line and at-line metrology systems and concludes with growth opportunities emerging from this space that market players and stakeholders could leverage.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Industrial Metaverse
- In-line Metrology Systems
- Industry 5.0
- Digital Thread
- Nanometrology
- Additive Manufacturing
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Dimensional Metrology Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Distribution Channels
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Dimensional Metrology Market
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Stationary CMMs
- Portable CMMs and ODS
- VMM and FMM
- MG and C&M
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Dimensional Metrology Market
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Macroeconomic Factors and Global GDP Growth
- Macroeconomic Factors and Inflation and Interest Rates
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
In-line Metrology Market
- Evolution of Quality, the Biggest Driver of In-line Metrology
- Quality 4.0 to Drive the Future of Dimensional Metrology
- In-line vs At-line vs Offline Market Size
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Subproduct
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC
- Forecast Analysis
- Trends by End-use Industry
- Regional Trends
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Optical Digitizers & Scanners (ODS)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Subproduct
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC
- Forecast Analysis
- Trends by End-use Industry
- Regional Trends
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Vision Measuring Machines (VMM)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Subproduct
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC
- Forecast Analysis
- Trends by End-use Industry
- Regional Trends
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Form Measuring Machines (FMM)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Subproduct
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC
- Forecast Analysis
- Trends by End-use Industry
- Regional Trends
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Measurement Gages (MG)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Subproduct
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC
- Forecast Analysis
- Trends by End-use Industry
- Regional Trends
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Calipers & Micrometers (C&M)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Subproduct
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC
- Forecast Analysis
- End-use Industry Trends
- Regional Trends
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Industrial Metaverse
- Growth Opportunity 2: In-line Metrology Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3: Industry 5.0
- Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Thread
- Growth Opportunity 5: Nanometrology
- Growth Opportunity 6: Additive Manufacturing
Best Practices Recognition in Dimensional Metrology Market
