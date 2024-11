Oral Proteins & Peptides Market Research: Semaglutide, Linaclotide, Calcitonin,GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, GEP, CGRP, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Genetic Disorder - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Proteins & Peptides Market by Molecule (Semaglutide, Linaclotide, Calcitonin), Drug Class (GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, GEP, CGRP), Therapeutic Area (Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Genetic Disorder), Formulation (Tablet, Capsule) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oral proteins and peptides market is projected to reach USD 20.36 billion by 2029 from USD 7.38 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the oral proteins and peptides market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, solutions, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. New launches, collaborations and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the oral proteins and peptides market.

The growth of the oral proteins and peptides market has been significantly driven by its increasing demand of oral peptides for the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes and CNS disorders, increasing R&D investment by key players for the development and launch of innovative oral peptides and continuous advancements in drug delivery technologies. However, high development cost and the hurdles in formulation and stability are restraining market growth.



The semaglutide molecule segment accounted for the largest share by molecule in 2023.



In 2023, the semaglutide segment accounted for the largest share by molecule in the global oral proteins and peptides market. Semaglutide is an analogue of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a hormone involved in regulating blood sugar levels and appetite. It is used for the management of type-2 diabetes and obesity.

Semaglutide works by enhancing insulin secretion in response to elevated blood glucose, reducing glucagon release (which raises blood sugar), and promoting a feeling of fullness after eating, which can help reduce food intake. Oral semaglutide (Rybelsus) is the first oral glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist product approved by the US FDA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. As a class, GLP-1 receptor agonists are widely used and recommended for the management of type 2 diabetes.



The US has continued to dominate the oral proteins and peptides market during the forecast period of 2024-2029.



The US is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research/investments. Driven by the growing patient population suffering from infectious disease, increasing biopharmaceuticals' importance, and the necessity of safe and high-quality products in the healthcare sector, growing investments and funding in biomedical research by government bodies and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.



Early adoption of emerging technologies and alternative therapies, supported by the availability of the majority of oral proteins and peptides in the region, further supports market growth. Also, a strong established presence of several market players in the region is another key factor supporting market growth. These key companies include, Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), AbbVie, Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US)



List of key Companies Profiled in the Report:



Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), AbbVie Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (US), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada), Bausch Health Companies Inc (Canada), CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A. (Italy), EnteraBio LTD. (Israel), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), R-Pharm JSC (Russia), Proxima Concepts (US), and SWK Holdings Corporation (US)



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases such as diabetes, gastroenterology diseases and kidney diseases, Advancements in Drug Delivery Technologies, Patient Preference and Compliance for oral route of drug administration, Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration and agreement), restraints (High cost is associated with drug development, Contraindication of oral proteins and peptides, Stringent regulatory approval process), opportunities (Robust clinical trial pipeline for oral proteins and peptides drug, Growing demand for non-invasive and patient-friendly treatment options), and Challenges (Hurdles in formulation and stability, Availability of alternative therapies) influencing the growth of the market).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the oral proteins and peptides market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the oral proteins and peptides market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their key strategies, product launches/ approvals, pipeline analysis, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, other recent developments, investment and funding activities, brand/product comparative analysis, and vendor valuation and financial metrics of the oral proteins and peptides market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 319 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $20.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Novo Nordisk A/S

Abbvie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Swk Holdings

R-Pharm Jsc

Entera Bio Ltd.

Proxima Concepts

Astrazeneca PLC

Regor Therapeutics Group

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Structure Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Rani Therapeutics

Carmot Therapeutics, Inc.

Zealand Pharma

Sciwind Biosciences Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xj35sb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment