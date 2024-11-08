Old National Information Security Team Recognized as Top 50 Worldwide by OnCon

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp’s (“Old National”) information security team has been named a Top 50 Information Security Team Award winner in the 2024 OnCon Icon Awards. The award was presented on Oct. 22 during the OnCon Icon Awards virtual presentation.

The OnCon Icon Awards recognize the top information security teams worldwide through peer and community voting. Teams are rated according to their impact on their organization, thought leadership contributions to the technology community, innovation, and demonstrated leadership.



“Old National takes great pride in ensuring that our clients’ financial information remains safe and secure,” said Old National Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Novak. “This recognition from OnCon is a strong validation of that commitment and a testament to the work our team does, day in and day out, to manage and mitigate risk, and to help our clients avoid information security concerns.”



OnConferences is a community of top executives, uniting leaders across 12 categories: HR, Marketing, Legal, Technology, Finance, Operations, L&D, Data & Analytics, Information Security, DEI, Supply Chain & Procurement, and Talent Acquisition. OnConferences hosts an executive-level leadership course and a distinguished awards program, recognizing top executives in each field through a peer-to-peer voting process. The community is predominantly composed of C-Level and VP-Level leaders from prominent organizations globally.



For more information about Old National’s commitment to Information Security, visit our online Security Center: Security | Old National Bank

For more information about the OnCon Icon Awards and to view the full list of winners, click here.

