Result of General Meeting

THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

GM RESULTS STATEMENT
08 NOVEMBER 2024

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 08 November 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For
(including discretion)		%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 1 – Approval of the Scheme4,650,73396173,19166,912
Resolution 2 – Amendment of Articles of Association4,650,73396173,19166,912
Resolution 3 – Redesignation of Management Shares to Deferred Shares4,622,21996201,70586,912

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181