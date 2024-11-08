Result of General Meeting

THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95



GM RESULTS STATEMENT

08 NOVEMBER 2024

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 08 November 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For

(including discretion) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 – Approval of the Scheme 4,650,733 96 173,191 6 6,912 Resolution 2 – Amendment of Articles of Association 4,650,733 96 173,191 6 6,912 Resolution 3 – Redesignation of Management Shares to Deferred Shares 4,622,219 96 201,705 8 6,912

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181