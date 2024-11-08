Result of General Meeting

THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
GM RESULTS STATEMENT
08 NOVEMBER 2024
The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 08 November 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
(including discretion)
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Withheld
|Resolution 1 – Approval of the Scheme
|4,650,733
|96
|173,191
|6
|6,912
|Resolution 2 – Amendment of Articles of Association
|4,650,733
|96
|173,191
|6
|6,912
|Resolution 3 – Redesignation of Management Shares to Deferred Shares
|4,622,219
|96
|201,705
|8
|6,912
