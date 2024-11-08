Homes For Our Troops 8th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction to raise funds for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans with Jake Tapper, George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, and Wynonna Judd

Taunton, MA, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) announces its 8th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction campaign lineup. Jake Tapper, George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, and Wynonna Judd are among the notable celebrities teaming up to support HFOT’s mission. In partnership with eBay for Charity, bidding for this special online event begins on Nov. 11, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. PST / 12 P.M. EST and ends on Nov. 21, 2024, at eBay.com/hfot. All of the proceeds will benefit Homes For Our Troops, a national nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Homes For Our Troops, with over 400 Veterans and their families rebuilding their lives in the homes they need and deserve.

Participants can make an impact by bidding on personal Zoom experiences, luxury items, and autographed memorabilia from various movie stars, musicians, authors, and sports figures while helping HFOT’s mission to build and donate specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. This year’s auction features over 100 items and experiences.

Who: Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), joined by celebrities Jake Tapper, George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, and Wynonna Judd

What: 8th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction to benefit post-9/11 severely injured Veterans

Where: Online at eBay.com/hfot

When: Nov. 11 – 21, 2024

CNN’s Jake Tapper, a longtime HFOT supporter and National Board Ambassador, along with George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, and fellow National Board Ambassador Wynonna Judd, have enlisted the help of friends, namely movie stars and entertainment icons, to arrange an extensive assortment of auction items up for grabs to benefit Homes For Our Troops this Veterans Day. A few of the celebrities, comedians, sports teams, authors, and musicians participating this year include: Ben Stiller, Boston Red Sox, Brad Meltzer, Chris Evans, Connie Britton, Dave Chappelle, Dave Matthews Band, Elizabeth Banks, Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Winkler, Jason Bateman, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston, Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Jon Stewart, Kristen Bell, Mario Andretti, Paul Rudd, Phil Rosenthal, Philadelphia Eagles, Ryan Seacrest, San Francisco 49ers, Sarah Silverman, Texas Rangers, Washington Commanders, Weird Al Yankovic, Will Ferrell, Zachary Levi, plus many more!

“For the eighth year in a row, I’m thrilled to host the Veterans Day Celebrity Auction for Homes For Our Troops. I’m proud to be a National Ambassador for this worthy cause and help raise funds to get severely injured post-9/11 Veterans into the adapted homes they need and deserve,” says Jake Tapper.

“Homes For Our Troops does incredible work providing severely injured Veterans with adapted homes so they can rebuild their lives. I’m excited to help raise funds for such a noble cause and headline this auction as it celebrates its eighth year,” says George Clooney.

"I am excited to return as a headliner for HFOT's 8th Annual Celebrity Auction this year. By building and donating specially adapted custom homes to severely injured Veterans, Homes For Our Troops continues to give back to the brave men and women who sacrificed for our country," says Mindy Kaling.

“I’m honored to be a National Ambassador for Homes For Our Troops, and, once again, join as a headliner for the 8th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction. This incredible mission helps restore freedom and independence to the injured Veterans who served and sacrificed for our country, and it’s our duty as Americans to show our support,” says Wynonna Judd.

“Homes For Our Troops’ Celebrity Auction raises funds to help post-9/11 severely injured Veterans receive the adapted homes they need and deserve, enabling them to focus on their families, recovery, and rebuilding their lives,” says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. “We are looking forward to celebrating the eighth annual auction led by HFOT National Board Ambassador Jake Tapper and are grateful for the support of celebrities and public figures who help us spotlight our critical mission.”

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.



About eBay for Charity:

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad. Every time a user buys or sells on eBay, it’s an opportunity to support causes that matter the most and to help with their fundraising goals. With more than 182 million active buyers globally and more than 66,000 charities enrolled on the site, eBay is home to one of the world’s largest and most active giving communities. Since 2003, the eBay community has raised nearly $912 million for charity. For more information visit ebayforcharity.org.

