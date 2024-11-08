Edison XFC Announces Receipt of Building Permit for Pilot Station

Edison XFC’s Las Vegas Station to Showcase Ultra High-Speed, Renewable Energy EV Charging

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison XFC Corp. (“Edison XFC”, “Edison” or the “Company”), a developer of state-of-the-art, Extreme Fast-Charging (XFC) solutions for public electric vehicle (EV) charging, announced today that the Company has received the necessary building permits (“Permit”) from Clark County in Nevada, to begin the construction of its ultra-fast, EV charging, pilot station in Las Vegas. This news plausibly sets the tone for putting Las Vegas ‘on the map’ as a model city for ultra-fast, ‘off-grid’ sustainable EV charging.

The Company’s management has worked diligently with the Building Department of Clark County to gain approval through the permitting process, to build a sophisticated, state-of-the-art, XFC EV charging pilot station. XFC charging stations combine solar energy, a cutting-edge battery energy storage system and high-performance EV charging hardware—all powered by Edison’s proprietary intelligent energy management system (EMS), along with high-efficiency direct-current (DC) coupling across the solar-battery-EV energy flow.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Edison XFC, said, “This is a major milestone for the Company. We expect to complete the buildout of the pilot station within the first quarter of 2025. At that time, we will showcase to all EV enthusiasts, a technology we firmly believe to be a game-changer in the EV space, boasting superior charging speeds, using sustainable renewable energy and far less reliance on the grid. We welcome and encourage EV drivers, investors, the media and strategic partners to visit us with their EVs, if they are in the vicinity of the famous Las Vegas Strip to experience Edison’s fast-charging capability. We’re confident you will ‘drive away’ pleasantly surprised. We anticipate such a demonstration will significantly increase the visibility of the Company and excitement around additional investment participation in Edison XFC.”

“I am excited about this critical step,” said Mr. Victor Lee, Founder, President and CEO of Edison XFC. “All the hardware has already been delivered to the project site, and we are ready to break ground on the construction immediately. Our technology aims to charge an EV up to 80% capacity or 50 kWh, which is equivalent to a driving range of about 150 to 200 miles, in as little as 10 minutes! Through a network of next-generation, renewable-powered charging stations, we can deliver a "Fast & Easy" charging experience on par with traditional gasoline refueling. I look forward to delivering further progress to both our current and future stakeholders as we continue to execute on our business plan.”

Edison XFC is currently listed on the StartEngine funding portal for its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) campaign. With the Company soon breaking ground to tackle congestion, grid stress and charging anxiety ‘head-on’, management encourages all EV enthusiasts to follow and support Edison XFC’s journey by visiting the Company’s crowdfunding campaign page at: https://www.startengine.com/offering/edison-xfc.

ABOUT EDISON XFC CORP:

Edison XFC Corp. designs and develops advanced XFC technology to transform public EV charging. Our innovative solution combines solar energy, cutting-edge battery storage system, and high-performance EV charging hardware, all managed by our proprietary EMS and our DC-coupled circuitry. This integrated approach not only enables consistent, high-voltage charging - allowing most EVs to reach 80% charge (about 50 kWh or 150–200 miles) in as little as 10 minutes but also ensures operational cost efficiency, making our stations sustainable and profitable long-term. Our mission is to drive rapid EV adoption by making ultra-fast charging widely accessible, affordable, and environmentally friendly. Edison XFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and more information can be found at:

Website: www.EdisonXFC.com

Reg CF Campaign Page: https://www.startengine.com/offering/edison-xfc

Twitter: https://x.com/edison_xfc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Edison-XFC/61562360630909/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edison_xfc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EdisonXFCTech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/104122766/admin/dashboard/

Deep Dive podcast (Edison XFC’s Push to Redefine EV Charging): https://www.edisonxfc.com/take-a-deep-dive-into-edison-xfcs-push-to-redefine-ev-charging/

Edison XFC Corp.

Investor Relations: Contact@EdisonXFC.com