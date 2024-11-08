Internal Healthcare Group Launches as a Comprehensive Referral Platform for Senior Care Services Across the U.S. and Australia

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internal Healthcare Group, a newly founded senior referral service, is excited to announce its virtual launch, introducing a unique approach to connecting seniors and families with quality care providers. Available across the United States and Australia, Internal Healthcare Group specializes in helping seniors access home health agencies, assisted living facilities, independent living communities, and senior day centers tailored to their specific needs and budget.

With the senior population rapidly growing, finding trusted, personalized care options has become increasingly challenging for families. Internal Healthcare Group addresses this gap with a dedicated team and a streamlined digital platform, enabling families to easily find and connect with the right care providers. Unlike traditional agencies, Internal Healthcare Group is not a home health provider; instead, it serves as a referral service focused on simplifying the care selection process.

“At Internal Healthcare Group, we’re committed to making senior care accessible, affordable, and individualized,” said Jennifer Osas, Founder and CEO of Internal Healthcare Group. “We understand the difficulties families face when trying to find reliable senior care. Our mission is to take the stress out of this process by offering an affordable referral service that matches each family with the care options that best suit their needs.”

Key Features of Internal Healthcare Group Include:

Free Access for Seniors & Families: Internal Healthcare Group provides families with complimentary access to a comprehensive range of senior care services, ensuring they can explore various options at no cost to find the right fit for their loved ones.

Comprehensive Care Options: Connections to home health agencies, assisted living, independent living, and senior day centers, allowing families to explore multiple care options in one place.

Nationwide and International Availability: Services extend across the U.S. and Australia, ensuring families can find trusted care wherever they are.

Families seeking senior care can explore Internal Healthcare Group’s website at www.internalhealthcare.com for more information or to request services.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Osas

Founder & CEO

Internal Healthcare Group

Email: support@internalhealthcare.com

Phone: 850-961-2701

About Internal Healthcare Group

Founded in 2023, Internal Healthcare Group is a senior referral service that connects families to trusted care providers. Operating across the United States and Australia, the company offers a streamlined, affordable platform to support families in finding quality care for their loved ones.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8860695a-ecf4-4aed-a9c6-c5886eb99343