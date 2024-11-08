HEYTEA Partners with Yayoi Kusama to Bring the Largest Pumpkin Sculpture to Shanghai

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First-Ever Partnership Between a Chinese New-Style Tea Brand and a World-Renowned Contemporary Artist Bridges Tea Culture with Contemporary Art

HEYTEA, China's leading new-style tea brand, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with the internationally acclaimed artist Yayoi Kusama. This partnership marks the first time a Chinese new-style tea brand has joined forces with a globally renowned contemporary artist, creating a unique fusion of tea culture and modern art.

Under the theme "Adding a Touch of BOBO to the World," the China Project of Love & Life merges Yayoi Kusama's iconic polka dot art with HEYTEA's signature BOBO elements—the cheerful, round bubbles that have become synonymous with the brand's innovative tea beverages. This fusion celebrates joy, vitality, and the infinite possibilities of artistic expression.

As part of this monumental partnership, HEYTEA is sponsoring Yayoi Kusama's iconic artwork "Life of the Pumpkin Recites, All About the Biggest Love for the People": The China Project of Love & Life. This exhibition features Kusama's largest pumpkin sculpture to date—a 10-meter-tall installation adorned with her signature polka dots. Embodying themes of love, unity, and peace, the sculpture will be unveiled at Shanghai's North Bund from November 12 to November 17, 2024.

A Fusion of BOBO and Polka Dots: The Heart of the Project

The partnership finds its roots in the shared affinity for "polka dots" between HEYTEA and Yayoi Kusama. Known as the "Queen of Polka Dots," Kusama has long used dots to symbolize infinity and interconnectedness in her art. Similarly, HEYTEA's BOBO—pearls in their bubble tea—represent joy and healing energy, making each sip a delightful experience. This commonality serves as a bridge, uniting the realms of contemporary art and new-style tea culture.

Limited-Edition Products and Merchandise

In celebration of this partnership, HEYTEA is launching seven BOBO tea series products, including the much-anticipated return of Supreme Brown Sugar Bobo Milk (Original), Soybean Pudding Bobo Milk, Mango Grapefriut Boom, Duo Matcha Buffalo Milk and etc. Each beverage will feature exclusive, limited-edition packaging inspired by Kusama's art, including limited-edition drink cups adorned with collaborative designs that blend Kusama's polka dots with HEYTEA's aesthetic, artfully designed paper bags and cup sleeves featuring whimsical illustrations. Additionally, HEYTEA stores worldwide will offer a range of specially crafted merchandise. These include exclusive keychains and mugs that encapsulate the artistic spirit of the partnership. These items will be available as exclusive gifts during the project, enhancing the emotional connection between HEYTEA and its customers.

"Life of the Pumpkin Recites": A Monumental Exhibition

The centerpiece of the collaboration is the sponsorship of Yayoi Kusama's China Project of Love & Life, featuring her largest pumpkin sculpture ever created. The 10-meter-tall installation, making its Asian debut, is a powerful metaphor for unity and collective harmony. Originally unveiled in Paris, the sculpture embodies Kusama's lifelong themes and offers a poignant message of love and life. Bringing this work to China not only fosters dialogue between contemporary art and global audiences but also amplifies Kusama's enduring message. At a time when the world yearns for unity and understanding, this exhibition serves as a reminder of the power of art to bridge cultures.

A Creative Short Film: "Adding a Touch of BOBO to the World"

To further enrich the collaboration, HEYTEA is releasing a creative short film titled "Adding a Touch of BOBO to the World." The film shares a series of delightful and unexpected stories that showcase how BOBO elements bring joy to everyday life. With warmth and humor, it conveys the brand's core message: even in uncertain times, we can find happiness through smiles and love.

Founded in 2012 in a small alley along the river in Jiangmen, Guangdong, HEYTEA introduced the world's first cheese-topped brewed tea, sparking a new era of tea culture in China. Over the years, HEYTEA has become synonymous with innovation in the tea industry, continually blending traditional elements with modern twists to create unique and exciting products.

In 2018, HEYTEA revolutionized the market by launching the BOBO Tea series. The introduction of playful packaging and a vibrant brand identity infused youthfulness and vitality into the ancient tradition of tea. The round, cheerful BOBO bubbles quickly captured the hearts of young urbanites, becoming a comforting companion in their daily lives. These BOBO drinks, including the Mango Grapefriut Boom, Soybean Pudding Bobo Milk and Mango Grapefruit Boom, have formed what HEYTEA affectionately calls the "BOBO Universe," embodying joy and healing energy in each sip.

Strengthening Brand Influence and Global Reach

This project not only represents a significant milestone for HEYTEA but also amplifies the brand's global awareness. By partnering with a world-renowned artist like Yayoi Kusama, HEYTEA continues to elevate its presence on the international stage. The brand has a history of successful collaborations with international luxury brands and renowned artists, including FENDI, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Adidas, Nike and more. These partnerships have positioned HEYTEA as a trendsetter in the new-style tea industry, continually pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities.

"Through joint initiatives including offline art exhibitions, product packaging, and art peripheral design, HEYTEA has established a bridge for the public to engage with contemporary art using new-style tea as a medium," said a spokesperson for HEYTEA. "It also provides a new paradigm for new-style tea brands in exploring the combination of business and art."

Looking Ahead

HEYTEA remains committed to bringing joy to consumers by continually innovating and exploring new frontiers. The brand aims to connect new-style tea drinks to more life scenes, relying on strong product development and design prowess to interpret crossover collaborations at a high level. As the partnership with Yayoi Kusama unfolds, HEYTEA invites everyone to partake in this unique blend of art and tea culture. Whether through enjoying the limited-edition BOBO teas or experiencing the monumental pumpkin sculpture, consumers worldwide are encouraged to "Add a Touch of BOBO to the World."

About Yayoi Kusama: The Queen of Polka Dots

Born in Matsumoto, Japan, Yayoi Kusama is one of the most influential artists of our time. Her work spans painting, sculpture, performance art, and installations, all characterized by themes of repetition, pattern, and accumulation. Kusama's iconic use of polka dots symbolizes infinity and the interconnectedness of all things.

Growing up in a family that cultivated plant seeds, Kusama developed a deep connection to pumpkins, a motif that has recurred in her art since the late 1940s. She views each polka dot as a representation of individuals in society—unique yet interconnected—emphasizing the importance of unity and collective harmony. In the context of "Life of the Pumpkin Recites, All About the Biggest Love for the People," these ideas take on even greater significance. The installation not only reflects Kusama’s personal connection to the pumpkin but also serves as a powerful metaphor for unity and peace.

In today's era of unity and understanding, Kusama extends her message of love and peace to a global audience through this collaboration. "I hope that through the China Project presented together with HEYTEA, the audience can feel that the power of art can cross cultural barriers and convey hope and love," Kusama expressed. This sentiment resonates deeply with HEYTEA's mission to bring joy and inspiration to people's lives through tea.

About HEYTEA

HEYTEA is the originator of new-style tea industry founded in 2012. With over 4,300 stores worldwide, HEYTEA is dedicated to innovating traditional tea culture by infusing it with modern elements and creativity. Armed with the principal of using only REAL ingredients and NO artificial flavors or colorants, HEYTEA created the first Cheese Tea by blending cheese foam with fresh tea. The brand also offers a diverse range of products, from cheese-topped teas to fruit-infused beverages, catering to a global audience seeking quality and novelty.



For more information about HEYTEA, please visit: www.heytea.com , or follow us on instagram @heytea.official.



Contact Us：