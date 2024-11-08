The Dickey Foundation Raises Record-Breaking $230,000 at 3rd Annual Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser, Supporting First Responders Nationwide

Dallas, TX, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation’s 3rd Annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser sparkled brighter than ever, bringing together over 250 attendees and raising an impressive $230,000 to support our nation’s first responders. Held at The Empire Room in Dallas, this record-setting event blended glamorous style, heartfelt giving, and a shared commitment to those who protect our communities every day.

The evening featured a unique and dazzling Champagne Diamond Bar provided by Carter Malouf, while the popular Beer Burro stole the show, delighting guests with its craft selections and creating buzz as attendees lined up for photos. Guests enjoyed delicious food curated by Dickey’s very own world-renowned Chef Matt Burton. Entertainment included lively performances by the popular band 90 Proof and engaging live line dancing from Everlasting Dance, keeping spirits high throughout the night. Guests and supporters came together to celebrate, connect, and raise funds, reinforcing The Dickey Foundation’s ongoing mission to equip and support first responders with vital resources.

"We are thrilled by the community’s incredible generosity and support this year," said Betsy Orton, Executive Director of The Dickey Foundation. "Raising $230,000 sets a new milestone for us and will help us continue to provide critical safety equipment and resources to protect first responders. This night was a powerful reminder of the unity and appreciation our community holds for those on the front lines."

The Dickey Foundation was founded by Maurine Dickey, former Dallas County Commissioner, following the tragic night in 2016 when 14 officers were injured or lost their lives in a shooting in Downtown Dallas. "The Dickey Foundation was created to support the brave men and women who risk their lives daily to ensure our communities’ safety," said Maurine Dickey. "Our goal is to continuously provide the necessary support to ensure first responders’ safety and success in the communities they serve."

Since its inception, The Dickey Foundation has awarded more than $900,000 in grants for life-saving protective armor, firefighting gear, and rescue equipment. Through strong partnerships with franchisees and communities across the nation, the Foundation works to make a lasting impact both locally and nationally.

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, expressed his pride in the event’s success and mission. "The support we saw tonight was overwhelming and humbling," said Roland Dickey, Jr. "This partnership is about more than just fundraising – it’s about standing with those who protect us and making a meaningful difference together."

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., added, "Dickey’s Barbecue is about creating connections and supporting our communities. This event, and all those who participated, demonstrated the strength and care that defines who we are."

The 3rd Annual Denim & Diamonds event showcased the power of community-driven action and a shared passion for helping first responders, making it a standout success that will leave a lasting impact.

The Dickey Foundation hosts one major fundraiser per year, but support for their mission is welcomed anytime. Donations can be made directly through their website to help equip and protect first responders with essential resources. The Foundation also invites everyone to join the fun at the 4th annual Denim & Diamonds celebration in 2025!

About The Dickey Foundation

The Dickey Foundation, formerly known as Barbecue, Boots & Badges, is the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. Dedicated to supporting first responders across the United States, the Foundation provides essential safety equipment, protective armor, rescue gear, and financial support to enhance the safety and well-being of those who risk their lives to protect their communities. By partnering with local franchisees and communities nationwide, The Dickey Foundation works tirelessly to ensure first responders have the tools and resources they need to keep us all safe. For more information or to get involved, visit www.thedickeyfoundation.org.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

