Derek Gehl Appointed CEO of MEA, Bringing Strategic Vision for Growth and Innovation in Midlife Learning and Wellness

Santa Fe, NM, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEA, a leader in midlife transformation and personal development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Gehl as Chief Executive Officer. With over two decades of executive leadership experience in transformational education and digital innovation, Gehl steps into the role with a strategic vision to expand MEA's impact in midlife learning.

Gehl joins MEA with an extensive background spanning digital strategy, transformational education, wellness, and longevity. His unique combination of entrepreneurial success, executive leadership, and dedication to personal development brings a holistic approach to the Academy's mission of reframing aging and empowering individuals navigating midlife transitions. Throughout his career, Gehl has successfully scaled operations and led teams in creating innovative, customer-centered solutions while pioneering educational events for entrepreneurs worldwide.

"My vision for MEA is to build on its solid foundation as a midlife wisdom school while evolving our model to reach an even broader audience," said Gehl. "We're enhancing both our live workshops and digital programs to make midlife learning more accessible and inspire new ways of thinking about aging and personal growth. With MEA's incredible community of lifelong learners and resources, we're ready to transform lives and redefine how midlife can be experienced."

MEA, with its retreat centers and immersive programs in both Santa Fe and Baja, offers transformative workshops that address key midlife challenges around identity, purpose, and wellness. Under Gehl's leadership, the organization plans to strengthen its digital offerings and expand live workshop experiences, creating innovative opportunities for lifelong learning that extend beyond MEA's physical campuses, while fostering a vibrant community for midlifers.

MEA Founder Chip Conley, who will continue to play an active role as Executive Chairman, shared his enthusiasm for Gehl's appointment. "Derek's experience in transformational learning, digital innovation, and passion for personal growth are exactly what MEA needs as we enter this exciting new chapter," said Conley. "He brings both the vision and values to lead MEA forward, understanding both the challenges and the incredible potential of midlife. I'm confident he will lead MEA to new heights."

MEA remains committed to its mission of inspiring personal growth, connection, and wisdom in midlife and beyond. With Gehl at the helm, MEA is poised to become a global leader in midlife education, empowering individuals to embrace and thrive in this unique life stage.

