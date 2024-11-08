Forian Inc. to Participate in the 13th Annual ROTH MKM Technology Event

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forian Inc. (Nasdaq: FORA) announces that Max Wygod, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, and Mike Vesey, Chief Financial Officer, will attend ROTH MKM’s 13th annual Technology Event, which will be held on November 19th – 20th, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings with over 70 innovative growth companies spanning the technology landscape.

The format will provide investors with the opportunity to hear from and meet executive management from public and pre-public companies across various Technology sub-sectors. Each meeting will consist of a 40-minute session between management and investors, allowing for extensive interaction and in-depth insights into each company.

For more information or interested in meeting, please visit https://www.roth.com/NYtechday2024.

About ROTH MKM:

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About FORIAN INC.

Forian provides a unique suite of data management capabilities and proprietary information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences and healthcare payer and provider segments. For more information, please visit Forian’s website at www.forian.com.

