PacBio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 3:30 PM ET in New York, NY

on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 3:30 PM ET in New York, NY Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 3:00 PM ET in Nashville, TN

on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 3:00 PM ET in Nashville, TN Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, at 4:00 PM ET in New York, NY

Live webcasts of the events can be accessed at the company's investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. Webcast replays will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality, and completeness, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications, including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts

Investors:

Todd Friedman

ir@pacb.com