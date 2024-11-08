Dickey's Barbecue Pit Honors Veterans with Special Offer

Dallas, TX, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Veterans Day, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue brand known for its Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ is honoring the courage and dedication of our nation’s military veterans with a special token of appreciation. On Monday, November 11th, all military veterans, with proof of service, are invited to enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free offer on any of Dickey’s mouthwatering, pit-smoked sandwiches and fried options. This offer is available for in-store, orders placed through the Dickey’s app and online at dickeys.com using the code VETFREE.

“At Dickey’s, we are deeply grateful for the sacrifices made by our brave servicemen and women,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Veterans Day is an opportunity for us to come together as a community, show our appreciation, and offer a hearty Texas-style ‘thank you’ to those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country.”

Veterans can choose from a variety of Dickey’s signature sandwiches, including their newest offerings—the Crispy Chicken Sandwiches with four delicious variations and the hearty Country Fried Steak Sandwich that delivers a true taste of Southern comfort. Each of these offerings is crafted with high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection for a satisfying meal that’s worth savoring.

“Honoring our veterans is not just about a single day, but about expressing our deep respect and gratitude,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Providing a meal to those who have served is one small way we can give back, and we’re proud to continue this tradition at Dickey’s.”

The Dickey family and its franchisees are dedicated to supporting local communities and honoring the heroes among us. Veterans Day at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit reflects the brand’s commitment to celebrating those who have served and continuing a legacy of generosity and heartfelt gratitude.

Note: This special Veterans Day offer is not valid with any other discount or promotion.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

