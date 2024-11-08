HYTN Announces Marketing Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or “the Company”), a company specializing in the pharmaceutical development and production of psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis and psilocybin, is pleased to announce that it has engaged bullVestor Medien GmbH (“bullVestor”) (address: Gutenhofen 4, 4300, St. Valentin, Austria email: kontakt@bullvestor.at) to provide marketing services for an anticipated period of 6 months, or until budget exhaustion, commencing on November 15th, 2024, and provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management.

bullVestor is arm’s length to the Company, and the marketing services will include the creation of content, ad groups and display ads, as well as keyword optimization, project management, and media distribution, with an objective to generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The Company will pay €300,000 to bullVestor for the marketing services. The Company will not issue any securities to bullVestor in compensation for the marketing services. To the Company's knowledge, neither bullVestor, nor its directors or officers, own any securities of the Company.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids and Psilocybe-derived tryptamines. HYTN is dedicated to becoming a premier provider of these products across all federally regulated markets. The Company accomplishes this by strategically identifying market opportunities and effectively bringing innovative products to market through its advanced development platform.

