CV Pad Brings 0G AI Alignment Node Sale to Investors, Providing Early Access to Pioneering Decentralized AI Technology

KUTAISI, Georgia, Nov. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Pad, a prominent launchpad for web3 projects, announces the sale of 0G Foundation’s AI Alignment Nodes, providing early adopters with an opportunity to be a part of the world’s first decentralized AI operating system. This event allows CV Pad users to support and access essential infrastructure within an AI system designed to meet the demands of tomorrow’s digital ecosystem.

0G Foundation, which has raised $35 million from tier-1 venture capitalists in an oversubscribed pre-seed round, is reshaping the blockchain space. While traditional networks struggle with scalability for AI purposes, 0G’s architecture is specifically optimized to handle the data-intensive and processing demands of AI. Its infrastructure combines high-speed processing with a decentralized data layer specifically designed to power AI applications on a global scale.

“We are pleased to bring this transformative node sale to our community,” says Florian Kohler, partner of CV Pad. “Our users are passionate about supporting the cutting edge of blockchain and AI, and 0G is bringing innovation with its unique infrastructure and scalability. By hosting the 0G Node Sale, we’re enabling our community to participate directly in a project that will help shape the future of decentralized AI. These nodes represent the chance to support and benefit from a growing AI ecosystem that values transparency and accessibility.”

"The launch of the AI Alignment Node Sale on CV Pad is a great moment in our mission to make decentralized AI a reality,” said Michael Heinrich, CEO of Zero Gravity Labs. "We’re thrilled to offer early adopters the chance to be part of a project that’s set to redefine how AI is integrated and secured within a decentralized ecosystem.”

Attractive Pricing and Benefits for CV Pad Community

CV Pad is making this opportunity appealing with early-bird access to AI Alignment Nodes at top rates, starting at tier 3 out of 32. This setup allows early adopters to kickstart their node operations at a highly accessible price of 0.067 ETH, providing an affordable entry into 0G’s decentralized AI ecosystem from the outset.

In addition to competitive pricing, CV Pad is offering a 10% ETH rebate to its community members who participate in the sale. This rebate will be credited directly to users’ wallets after the sale ends, ensuring early supporters are rewarded for backing 0G’s innovative project. This added benefit underscores CV Pad’s commitment to delivering valuable opportunities for its community and supporting cutting-edge projects at the intersection of blockchain and AI innovation.

The Role of AI Alignment Nodes in 0G’s Ecosystem

AI Alignment Nodes are pivotal to 0G’s decentralized AI operating system, performing critical tasks that ensure the network’s functionality and security. These nodes play a crucial role in monitoring validator nodes, safeguarding the network’s data availability layer, and upholding the integrity of the system.

Beyond their primary responsibilities, AI Alignment Nodes will take on advanced roles as the ecosystem evolves, such as monitoring AI model drift within the network. This feature will help maintain the accuracy and reliability of AI models, underscoring 0G’s commitment to a secure, resilient decentralized AI infrastructure. Owners of these nodes will not only contribute to network security but will also have the opportunity to earn emissions from their participation, fostering a sustainable and incentivized ecosystem.

Progress and Milestones at 0G

0G Foundation has rapidly gained traction in both the blockchain and AI spaces, with significant achievements reflecting its progress. The release of Public Testnet v2, currently handling over four million weekly transactions, underscores the network’s ability to scale efficiently. Recent accomplishments include a successful integration with Optimism, enhancing cross-chain compatibility, and the launch of the 0G Accelerator Program to support developers building the next generation of AI applications on the platform.

How to Participate in the Node Sale on CV Pad

Participation in the 0G AI Alignment Node Sale on CV Pad is simple and requires just a few steps:

Register for Whitelisting: Interested users must first complete the whitelist form. Prepare ETH on Arbitrum: Ensure you have the necessary ETH funds available on the Arbitrum network. Access the Sale on CV Pad: Once registered, visit the CV Pad platform to participate in the sale.



The sale operates on a first-come, first-serve basis, giving early adopters priority access to this foundational infrastructure. The window for contributions is open until 13 November 2024, at 7:00 AM CET.

For more information, please visit the CV Pad 0G Node Sale Announcement and stay updated on the sale progress through CV Pad’s social channels, including Twitter/X , Telegram , and Discord .

Contact:

CV Pad

Florian Kohler

hello@cvpad.io

0G Foundation

Ada Heinrich

Ada@0gfoundation.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by CV Pad. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23a032d3-0af2-4512-876a-81649fcb2d42