Xinteria Surpasses $1 Billion in Trading Volume, Unveils Innovative Market-Making Technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xinteria, a pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) company specializing in market making, announces that it has surpassed $1 billion in trading volume. This significant milestone demonstrates Xinteria’s role in shaping the DeFi landscape and its commitment to innovation in financial markets.

Building on this achievement, Xinteria has unveiled a suite of cutting-edge market-making technologies designed to enhance liquidity and efficiency across decentralized exchanges. These advancements position the company at the forefront of DeFi innovation, offering services to clients worldwide.

Xinteria’s new technology incorporates advanced algorithms and real-time analytics to optimize trading operations. This results in improved price stability and reduced slippage, benefiting traders and platforms within the DeFi ecosystem. The company’s solutions are tailored to meet the evolving needs of exchanges, token projects, and institutional investors navigating the complex DeFi landscape.

“As we celebrate surpassing $1 billion in trading volume, Xinteria remains dedicated to driving innovation in decentralized finance,” said gdeanr, CEO of Xinteria. “Our advanced market-making technology sets a new standard for liquidity provision, and we are eager to extend our services to new clients seeking to excel in the DeFi space.”

Xinteria is actively seeking new clients to leverage its state-of-the-art technology and expertise. The company offers comprehensive market-making services that empower clients to achieve greater efficiency and success in their trading activities.

About Xinteria

Xinteria is a leading DeFi company specializing in market-making services. Founded in 2020, the company leverages advanced technology and deep industry expertise to provide liquidity solutions across multiple decentralized platforms. Xinteria is committed to fostering innovation and efficiency in the DeFi space, offering clients exceptional service and strategic insights.

Contact

Press

Xinteria

press@xinteria.com