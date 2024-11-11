AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2024 9 months and Q3

Tallinna Sadam earned 91 million euros in sales revenue in 9 months, 2.5% more than a year earlier, EBITDA of 41 million euros increased by 5.4%, and the profit was 14.1% higher - 15 million euros. Sales revenue in the third quarter was 31 million euros (-0.7%), EBITDA 13 million euros (-1.7%) and profit nearly 6 million euros (-6.5%). In 9 months, we invested a total of over 33 million euros, including 8 million euros in the third quarter.

"The results of the third quarter in terms of cargo volumes exceeded expectations," comments Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Management Board. "Cargo volumes increased in all types, the number of passengers has also increased. We are especially pleased with the increase in the number of ship visits, both for cargo and passenger ships, which account for the majority of port operating revenues. Turnover increased both in ports and ferries. Unfortunately, the otherwise good results were affected by Botnica's technical failure, due to which the cooperation with BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd ended earlier than expected. However, the execution of the new contract in Northern Canada started on time. In September, we signed an agreement for operating ferry services between the mainland and the largest islands until 2033, which in long-term perspective ensures stability and sustainability in our field of shipping. Also, we are optimistic about the development of renewable energy projects and related negotiations in the ports of Muuga and Paldiski."

In 9 months, the number of passengers increased by 3.2% (4.3% in the third quarter) and cargo volumes by 2.0% (7.2% in the third quarter), the number of ship visits increased by 0.4% (5.9% in the third quarter). In shipping, passenger ferries showed stable growth - the number of passengers increased by 1.6% (1.4% in the third quarter) and the number of vehicles by 3.0% (3.0% in the third quarter). Chartering days of Botnica decreased by 58% in the third quarter, while in 9 months they remained at a similar level to the previous year.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q3 Q3 +/– 9M 9M +/– 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Revenue 31.2 31.4 –0.7% 90.8 88.6 2.5% Adjusted EBITDA 13.3 13.5 –1.7% 40.9 38.8 5.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.6% 43.0% –0.4 45.0% 43.8% 1.2 Operating profit 7.3 7.4 –2.4% 23.2 20.0 16.0% Income tax 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.1 3.0 4.7% Profit for the period 5.6 6.0 –6.5% 14.9 13.0 14.1% Investments 8.4 4.8 0.8 33.5 10.9 206.9%





30.09.2024 31.12.2023 +/– Total assets 613.0 606.2 1.1% Interest bearing debt 183.7 173.4 5.9% Other liabilities 56.0 55.1 1.6% Equity 373.3 377.7 -1.2% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Major events in Q3:

Conclusion of the ferry service contract for the period 2026-2033

EU funding for the joint project of the ports of Tallinn and Helsinki TWIN-PORT VI

The offshore contract of the icebreaker Botnica with BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd ended earlier than planned

Aditional trips of passenger ferry Regula in the summer of 2024

Appeal to the judgment regarding the former managers of the Port of Tallinn

Termination of OÜ MPG AgroProduction restructuring proceedings and continuation of the bankruptcy process

Signing an unsecured loan agreement with Swedbank

Revenue

Revenue for nine months increased by EUR 2.2 million (+2.5%) year on year to EUR 90.8 million, supported by higher charter fees from the icebreaker MSV Botnica, higher revenue from ferry service between Estonia’s mainland and two largest islands, higher revenue from other services and higher lease income. In terms of revenue streams, the largest increase in the first nine months was in charter fees, which grew by EUR 0.8 million (+8.9%) to EUR 9.5 million. Despite the fact that the icebreaker MSV Botnica had fewer charter days in the first nine months of this year, charter fees increased due to the projects’ higher charter fee rate per day. In the third quarter, charter fee revenue decreased year on year, because the charter period was shorter due to technical problems with the vessel. Ferry service5 revenue grew by EUR 0.6 million (+2.2%) to EUR 27.8 million, mainly due to higher government support as a result of the indexation of the fees. The number of trips did not change significantly compared to the previous year (+0.8%). Revenue from other services grew by EUR 0.4 million due to the commissioning of the LNG quay in Pakrineeme Harbour this year and higher revenue from the sale of advertising space in Old City Harbour and the provision of catering services on the icebreaker MSV Botnica. Lease income increased by EUR 0.3 million (+3.1%) to EUR 10.7 million. Lease income improved in all segments, but particularly in the Cargo harbours and Passenger harbours segments due to the indexation of lease payments and fees for right of superficies. Passenger fee revenue increased by EUR 0.3 million (+3.1%) to EUR 9.2 million, in line with the rise in passenger numbers (+3.2%). Electricity revenue grew by EUR 0.2 million (+7.3%) to EUR 3.4 million, supported by higher sales volumes and prices for network services. In addition, both on-shore and other electricity consumption increased. Vessel dues revenue decreased by EUR 0.2 million (–1.0%) to EUR 23.9 million due to fewer calls by large tankers. The number of cruise ship calls increased, but their lower GT (gross tonnage) resulted in lower revenue from tonnage charges. Cargo charges revenue decreased by EUR 0.2 million (–3.5%) to EUR 4.5 million. Although cargo volumes increased, cargo charges revenue decreased, partly because cargo charges from operators whose cargo charges depend on full-year forecast cargo volumes are adjusted in accordance with IFRS 15. In the first nine months of 2023, the adjustments to cargo charges were higher than in the same period this year.

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for nine months grew by EUR 2.1 million (+5.4%) year on year to EUR 40.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew in the Cargo harbours segment, the segment Other and the Passenger harbours segment. In the Ferry segment, adjusted EBITDA decreased. The adjusted EBITDA of the Cargo harbours segment improved as operating expenses (particularly repair costs) decreased and revenue increased. The improvement in the adjusted EBITDA of the segment Other was supported by revenue growth, which exceeded the growth in operating and personnel expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter decreased by EUR 0.2 million (–1.7%) year on year, because the decrease in the segment Other exceeded the combined growth in other segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin for nine months rose from 43.8% to 45.0% and adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter dropped from 43.0% to 42.6%.

Profit

Profit before tax for nine months grew by EUR 2.0 million (+12.4%) year on year to EUR 18.0 million. Profit grew less than operating profit because the increase in finance costs (net) (+EUR 1.3 million) exceeded the increase in profit from the equity-accounted associate AS Green Marine (+EUR 0.1 million). The dividend declared in the second quarter of 2024 in an amount of EUR 19.2 million gave rise to income tax expense of EUR 3.1 million, which was EUR 0.1 million larger than the income tax expense on the dividend distributed last year. The amount of the dividend did not change, but last year income tax expense was reduced by the reversal of deferred tax of EUR 0.1 million. Profit for the first nine months increased by EUR 1.8 million (+14.1%) year on year. Third-quarter profit was EUR 5.6 million (–EUR 0.4 million, –6.5%).

Investments

In the first nine months of 2024, the Group invested EUR 33.5 million, EUR 22.6 million more than in the same period last year. The largest investments of the period were made in the construction of a quay in Paldiski South Harbour for the provision of maintenance and construction services to offshore wind farms, the reconstruction of a quay in Muuga Harbour, the reconstruction of a quay ramp in Old City Harbour, the development of information systems, technical design, the regular dry-docking of a ferry and the purchase of equipment for ferries. In the third quarter, investments totalled EUR 8.4 million (EUR 4.8 million in the third quarter of 2023).

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 30 September 2024 31 December 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 22 079 29 733 Trade and other receivables 11 501 12 118 Contract assets 417 0 Inventories 330 550 Total current assets 34 327 42 401 Non-current assets Investments in associates 2 667 2 177 Other long-term receivables 0 163 Investment properties 14 069 14 069 Property, plant and equipment 559 727 545 271 Intangible assets 2 229 2 083 Total non-current assets 578 692 563 763 Total assets 613 019 606 164 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 12 561 15 831 Provisions 1 153 1 311 Government grants 7 612 7 344 Taxes payable 1 413 876 Trade and other payables 9 303 9 429 Contract liabilities 1 737 63 Total current liabilities 33 779 34 854 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 171 183 157 566 Government grants 31 881 33 075 Other payables 107 255 Contract liabilities 2 740 2 755 Total non-current liabilities 205 911 193 651 Total liabilities 239 690 228 505 EQUITY Share capital at par value 263 000 263 000 Share premium 44 478 44 478 Statutory capital reserve 23 304 22 858 Retained earnings 42 547 47 323 Total equity 373 329 377 659 Total liabilities and equity 613 019 606 164

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 Revenue 31 214 31 426 90 797 88 615 Other income 398 371 1 164 1 231 Operating expenses –11 651 –11 507 –30 951 –31 171 Impairment of financial assets –214 –403 –680 –806 Personnel expenses –6 302 –6 254 –18 661 –18 229 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment –6 087 –6 129 –18 207 –19 356 Other expenses –90 –55 –262 –280 Operating profit 7 268 7 449 23 200 20 004 Finance income and costs Finance income 203 330 703 916 Finance costs –2 158 –2 073 –6 400 –5 303 Finance costs – net –1 955 –1 743 –5 697 –4 387 Share of profit of an associate accounted

for under the equity method 265 258 491 396 Profit before income tax 5 578 5 964 17 994 16 013 Income tax 0 0 –3 125 –2 985 Profit for the period 5 578 5 964 14 869 13 028 Attributable to owners of the Parent 5 578 5 964 14 869 13 028 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.02 0.02 0.06 0.05

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

In thousands of euros 9M 2024 9M 2023 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 99 181 94 692 Cash receipts related to other income 42 247 Payments to suppliers –37 612 –38 900 Payments to and on behalf of employees –17 787 –18 511 Payments for other expenses –224 –253 Income tax paid on dividends –3 325 –3 264 Cash from operating activities 40 275 34 011 Purchases of property, plant and equipment –33 118 –10 063 Purchases of intangible assets –479 –627 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 17 28 Dividends received 0 357 Interest received 679 875 Cash used in investing activities –32 901 –9 430 Proceeds from loans received 20 000 0 Repayments of loans received –9 583 –7 383 Dividends paid –19 000 –19 012 Interest paid –6 427 –4 654 Other payments related to financing activities –18 –7 Cash from/used in financing activities –15 028 –31 056 NET CASH FLOW –7 654 –6 475 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 29 733 44 387 Change in cash and cash equivalents –7 654 –6 475 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 22 079 37 912

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

