Bruce Piling Equipment to Highlight Advanced Foundation Equipment at BIG5 GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruce Piling Equipment Co., Ltd., a leading provider of foundation construction equipment with over 26 years of industry expertise, will participate in BIG5 GLOBAL 2024, taking place from November 26 to 29 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This global event is expected to attract construction professionals and experts from around the world, offering Bruce Piling Equipment a platform to further solidify its presence in international markets.

At BIG5 GLOBAL, Bruce Piling Equipment will present a diverse selection of high-performance foundation equipment, including its signature Vibro Hammer and Hydraulic Impact Hammer. These products are recognized for their eco-friendly and high-efficiency design, incorporating innovative technology aimed at enhancing on-site productivity.



Renowned for its dependable equipment and enduring client relationships, Bruce Piling Equipment has built a strong reputation both domestically and internationally. Additional product information is available at www.powerquip.co.kr.

BIG5 GLOBAL 2024 presents Bruce Piling Equipment with a strategic opportunity to expand its influence across the Middle East and Africa. The company plans to engage with local buyers and key partners to foster new business connections and strengthen its regional network.

A company representative remarked, “BIG5 GLOBAL is regarded as one of the most impactful events within the global construction industry. By participating, Bruce Piling Equipment seeks to further elevate its brand as a global leader and showcase its dedication to pioneering technology in foundation construction. The company remains committed to ongoing research and development to continually meet the highest standards of quality and innovation.”

Serving as a key networking venue, BIG5 GLOBAL 2024 will connect stakeholders from across the construction sector, offering numerous opportunities for industry collaboration. Bruce Piling Equipment looks forward to enhancing its international stature through this event.

Event attendees will also have the opportunity to experience Bruce’s products in action through VR demonstrations simulating real-world construction applications. The company’s display will be located at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE, Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, booth SS2 G83.

Contacts

J.H. Ryoo

Assistant Manager

Email: inquiry@powerquip.co.kr

Tel: +82-31-488-8026

Website: https://www.powerquip.co.kr



Amy Kim

SEO PR Manager

Email: contact@interad.com

Website: https://www.interad.com/en/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/872c11fa-1ade-4ea2-9ea3-1ec028d37fb0