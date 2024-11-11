AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nõgene, Paavo
Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 08.11.2024
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 13,932; Unit price: 0.598 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,788; Unit price: 0.599 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,280; Unit price: 0.600 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(3): Volume: 20,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.598 EUR



