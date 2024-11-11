AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nõgene, Paavo

Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 08.11.2024

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 13,932; Unit price: 0.598 EUR

(2): Volume: 4,788; Unit price: 0.599 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,280; Unit price: 0.600 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(3): Volume: 20,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.598 EUR









Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

Phone: +372 56157170

E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee