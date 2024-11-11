Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Encouraging results from exploration at the Motapa Gold Project

ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce the first results from its recent exploration program at Motapa, an exploration project acquired in November 2022, located directly adjacent to the Company’s Bilboes Gold Project in southern Zimbabwe.

At Motapa, the combination of diamond drilling (“DD”) and reverse circulation drilling (“RC”), designed to test the continuation of sulphide zones of mineralisation below the historic oxide open pits, have returned highly encouraging results. In addition, shallower drilling in new target areas has returned encouraging results both in shallower oxide, and deeper sulphide zones.

The program to date has achieved the initial objectives and included 12,724m of trenching, 4,143m of DD and 5,433m of RC. The drill program featured generally wide-spaced holes at several prospects on the Motapa lease area and highlighted the presence of widespread gold mineralization over a combined strike length of more than 9km. Results included significant high grade gold mineralization in numerous areas (e.g. in particular the Jupiter, Pluvious and Mpudzi areas) which will now be the focus for follow up drilling with a view to defining an open pit mineral resource. Drilling highlights to date include:

Hole JPRC01 – 12.00m* at 6.36g/t from 81m downhole, RC

– 12.00m* at 6.36g/t from 81m downhole, RC Hole JPRC05 - 13.00m at 5.17g/t from 88m downhole, RC

- 13.00m at 5.17g/t from 88m downhole, RC Hole PLVRC06 - 7.00m at 3.27g/t from 64m downhole, RC

- 7.00m at 3.27g/t from 64m downhole, RC Hole MPZRC02 - 4.00m at 10.95g/t from 12m downhole, RC

- 4.00m at 10.95g/t from 12m downhole, RC Hole JDD08 - 14.00m at 3.20g/t from 63m downhole, DD

- 14.00m at 3.20g/t from 63m downhole, DD Hole PLVDD01 - 8.00m at 4.00g/t from 74m downhole, DD

*all intersections above are down hole intersections; estimated true widths, all drill hole intersections are quoted in the tables later in this press release.

Further information on the results is provided below.

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Learmonth, said:

“The results from the sampling at Motapa have delivered encouraging results in terms of strike width, length and grade. The drill program featured generally wide-spaced holes at several prospects on the Motapa lease area and highlighted the presence of widespread gold mineralization over a combined strike length of more than 9 km.

“Motapa sits adjacent to Bilboes, which is where the Company plans to develop a major new high grade open pit gold mine. These initial results confirm that Motapa will continue to form a key role in the Company’s growth strategy.”

Overview of Motapa Exploration Program

The Motapa exploration program commenced in 2023 with geological mapping, geophysical surveys, trenching, and a later program in 2024 of surface exploration drilling.

The initial work informed targets for wide spaced drilling to test mineralization below the historically mined oxide open pits and in new target areas which have not yet been mined.

To date, 12,724m of trenching, 4,143m of DD and 5,433m of RC have been completed, marking the end of the 2024 exploration drilling activities.

To date, complete data (assay results) have been received for 93% of DD samples and 61% of RC samples submitted for analysis at external laboratories. A total of 13,374 trench samples have been analyzed by means of bottle roll analysis at the Company’s internal laboratory at Bilboes.

Caledonia believes that the property presents substantial upside from both greenfield and brownfield exploration opportunities.

Further updates will be provided on the completion and assessment of the outstanding assay results.

Details of the Program

Motapa is located approximately 110km north of Bulawayo in the Bubi District of the Matabeleland North Province of Zimbabwe. The tenement is within state land under the jurisdiction of the Bubi Rural District and the tenure is held in the form of a mining lease covering approximately 2,200 hectares which provides for both exploration and mining rights. The locality of Motapa is shown relative to other key Caledonia properties in Figure 1. Caledonia’s Bilboes property and associated large scale new development project is located directly to the north of Motapa with Bilboes and Motapa sharing a lease boundary.

The mining lease area is part of the Bubi Greenstone Belt and occupies a ± 6km stretch of an elongated northeast - southwest trending intensely sheared broad shear zone with three main mineralised footprints. Named from the north, these shear structures are Motapa North, Motapa Central and Motapa South (Figure 2).

Figure 1: General Locality of the Motapa Exploration Project, Zimbabwe.





Figure 2: Surface Geology and Main Shear Zones at the Motapa Exploration Project.





(Refer to Figure 3 for precise extent of the mining lease boundary.)

Caledonia believes that the property presents both greenfield and brownfield upside exploration opportunities, and the proximity to the planned development at Bilboes makes Motapa strategically very important for Caledonia, given the potential synergies between the two.

Initial exploration activities at Motapa commenced in 2023 and comprised the following:

Detailed geological mapping of the tenement

Historical data collation of previous exploration and mining activities

Aero-magnetics flown by drone

Ground penetrating radar (LOZA) surveys to identify underground voids

These activities, completed in the same calendar year, were used to define an exploration program for 2024. The total exploration works program originally planned comprised the following:

22,212 meters of surface trenching

3,987 meters of DD, 3,502 samples submitted of which 3,268 assays have been received.

4,663 meters of RC, 4,226 samples submitted of which 2,575 assays have been received.

To date, 12,724m of trenching, 4,143m of DD and 5,433m of RC have been completed, marking the end of the 2024 exploration drilling activities. Figure 3 shows approximate locations of trenching sites, while Figures 4, 5 and 6 are air photos showing the North, Central and South known mineralized trends on Motapa, in relation to old workings with drill hole locations marked.

To date, complete data (assay results) have been received for 93% of DD samples and 61% of RC samples submitted for analysis at external laboratories. A total of 13,374 trench samples have been analyzed by means of bottle roll analysis at the Company’s internal laboratory at Bilboes.

Trenching and infill mapping identified Slates, Meta-andesites and BIFs as host rocks to gold mineralization. Gold mineralization is associated with extensive sericite, carbonate, silica, pyrite, arsenopyrite and magnetite alteration. From logging of RC and DD drill hole core, it is evident that mineralization is predominantly structurally controlled and associated with intense shearing, silicification and sulphidisation (pyrite and arsenopyrite) in slates, quartz feldspar porphyries (Motapa North) and Meta-Andesites and BIF (Motapa Central and South). Sporadic decent widths (+5m), high-grade zones are mostly ascribed to Motapa North Jupiter and Shawl orebodies, with the widest zone encountered being 12.04m at 3.20g/t at Jupiter.

Trenching and drilling methodology and results are discussed in sections later on in this document.

Key Conclusions Regarding Work to Date

Motapa North

The historic oxide open pits are located approximately 250 meters to the south of the shared Bilboes property boundary and a few hundred meters further to the planned metallurgical facility at Bilboes. Exploration drilling during 2024 was focused more on the northern trend which has returned sufficiently encouraging results to warrant further follow up drilling during 2025. The focus of further drilling will be to define an open pit mineral resource in the near term along the 2,750-meter strike length of Motapa North with drill section lines planned at a 25 meter spacing.

Motapa Central

Historically, underground mining took place in the western portion of Motapa Central along the Club section. Underground working and assay plans show that highly encouraging grades were mined in the past, and therefore exploration drilling has been focused on the eastern portion in the Mpudzi section.

The Mpudzi section has no historical open pits and exploration drilling encountered shallow high grade mineralisation with deeper drill holes showing the continuation of these zones at depth. The shallow mineralisation appears to be oxidised and further drilling with the aim to define a near-term oxide mineral resource is planned for 2025.

Motapa South

Limited drillholes were planned and executed at Motapa South due to both the north and central areas taking precedence because of their proximity to Bilboes. Going forward for 2025, limited drilling will take place with drilling to intensify during 2026 and 2027.

Figure 3: Trenching Localities at the Motapa Exploration Project.





Figure 4: Motapa North strike DD and RC drillhole collars.





Figure 5: Motapa Central strike DD and RC drillhole collars.





Figure 6: Motapa South strike DD and RC drillhole collars.





Clarification of mining lease area

During the Motapa drilling project, a discrepancy was discovered between the mining area noted in the registered mining lease (2,224 hectares) and a historic map of the area by the Surveyor General which was supposed to have informed the extent of the lease (2,161 hectares). Management’s view is that the excluded area has no implications on the ongoing exploration project as there were no plans to explore there and it is not material to Motapa’s development plans. Furthermore, the exclusion of the old tailings dump has reduced the Company’s rehabilitation liability in respect of Motapa.

In summary, the Surveyor General’s map excludes an access road through the area, an old tailings dump and small parts of pits in the central strike zone of the area (see Figure 3 for more detail). The Ministry of Mines has been contacted to resolve the discrepancy and it is likely that the lease will be updated in due course to clarify that the excluded area is not part of the lease, given that the Surveyor General’s map is likely to take precedence.

Trenching and trench sampling methodology

After the geologist has noted that the trench has successfully been excavated to bedrock, the sample intervals are set out on the side walls. At the start of the sample line, a peg is installed into the floor with the trench number. A clean, exposed side of the trench is chosen and maintained throughout the sampling process. The sidewall is cleaned with a shovel to ensure an uncontaminated face is exposed for sampling. Thereafter sample localities are marked on the sidewall.

Sampling is done at one-meter intervals respecting lithological contacts, alterations and structures. A minimum sampling width of 0.3m and maximum of 1m are observed throughout the sample interval marking. A clean sample mat is placed on the floor of the trench and samples are chipped from the bedrock sidewall into a sample pan. Samples are ticketed and placed in a sample bag closed with twine. Sample tickets, locality and weights are recorded on the sample sheet record for each trench.

A total of 15% per batch consists of check samples comprising one standard, one field duplicate and one blank (Dolerite Dyke). Each batch contains a total of 20 samples inclusive of check samples. Trench samples are assayed on site by means of a bottle roll assay at the Company’s Isabella laboratory situated at Bilboes.

Samples above a cut-off grade of 0.10g/t bottle roll grade are selected for fire assay. These samples are composited and sent for analysis at an external laboratory.

The compositing of samples is guided by lithology as well as alteration domains; no sampling will be done across different domains. Outliers with anomalously high grades are not composited unless they are part of a homogenous lithological and alteration domain. When compositing in wider ore zones, a composite sample is made by combining five samples, whilst in narrow ore zones two samples will make up a composite sample. The homogenized sample is split using a riffle splitter to get two 2kg samples to be delivered to the external laboratory for bottle roll analysis and the other for fire assay.

Total meters trenched to date amount to 12,724m, with 13,374 samples being collected from 56 trenches (see Figure 3). Of these samples, 907 samples were selected for fire assay at an external laboratory with results received for 710 samples to date. The longest trench was MTR12 with 894m. The trenches were approximately 0.5-2m deep, were sampled on an individual basis and provided exposures for geological mapping.

Using a 0.1 g/t gold lower cut-off, for the 16 trenches with analytical results (16 of 53), 10 trenches (63%) intersected mineralization. Trenches that intersected gold mineralization are summarized in Table 1. The widest zone of mineralization encountered was 19.32m at 0.36 g/t (MTR25A) with a peak value of 11.75 g/t. However, most of the mineralization widths are pervasively narrow.

Widely spaced trenches (100m) MTR27, MTR27_1E, MTR27_2E and MTR25 have suggested a continuity of mineralization over a 250m strike length. Mineralization has also been encountered in trench MTR9 in anomalies located along Motapa Central strike.

Trenching and infill mapping is highlighting increased recognition of slates, andesites and BIF lithologies as host rocks to gold mineralization. Gold mineralization is associated with extensive sericite, carbonate, silica, pyrite and/or magnetite alteration. Drill testing of the priority targets is in progress.

Surface drilling

Sixty-two down-the-hole surveys were conducted on RC and DD holes which showed no major departures from the planned trajectory. The project QAQC statistical tests carried out on DD and RC assay results from the ISO accredited Performance Laboratories were satisfactory at an overall pass rate of 90%.

The RC and DD methodology is discussed below with the results obtained tabulated in Table 5 and the drill hole information tabulated in Table 6. Drill hole localities for Motapa North, Motapa Central and Motapa South are provided in Figure 5 and Figure 6 respectively.

DD methodology

After all geotechnical and structural logging is complete, the geologist inspects the core and delineates potential ore zones.

The geologist determines sampling depths, each sampling interval depending on lithological contacts, alterations, structures and quantity of sulphides with the maximum sampling width of 1m and minimum sampling width of 0.3m. The sample depths are printed on a sampling sheet and need to be marked on the core before density determination can take place. The densities are measured before the core is cut. Sampling starts five meters away from the footwall contact and ends five meters away from the hanging wall contact to allow for sterilization.

Half core was sampled, with the other half remaining at the core shed for archiving.

Core segments were picked within demarcated and labeled intervals and put in respective sample bags. The samples are numbered as per the sampling plan with one ticket put into the respective sample bag, and the other onto the remaining piece of core where the sample would have been collected. The sample I.D.is also scribbled on the remaining half core.

At the end, sample bags are sealed with cable ties and weighed; with sample weights recorded on the sampling sheet.

The samples are then bagged into grain bags for dispatch to an outside accredited laboratory or storage prior to submission.

RC methodology

Checks for rig outlet and splitter cleanliness are conducted prior to the commencement of drilling activities and continuously throughout the drilling activities to avoid sample contamination.

Sample bags are pre-numbered with unique sample numbers (drill hole number and drill hole depth intervals) before the drilling commences. Sample depths recorded are relative to the ground surface at the drillhole collar. If no sample is recovered, such as when voids are intersected, the numbering sequence is continued uninterrupted with empty numbered bags inserted into the sample sequence. This will avoid possible confusion in sampling. Sample bags are immediately sealed to effectively prevent external contamination.

A sample bag is tied to the sample outlet of the rig in preparation for sample collection before sampling commences. Bulk samples are collected at 1m intervals and split using a riffle splitter to three samples. One sub-sample of 2kg will be taken to the lab for assaying, the second remains as a field duplicate for storage at the core shed and the third is prepared as chips for traying. The sampling crew will sample at the designated (one meter) intervals down the hole. The geologist verifies the intervals from the driller’s marks on the mast or pull-down chain. For samples sent to the laboratory, the sampling quality is monitored continuously as the geologist ensures the samples for QA & QC monitoring purposes are inserted in each sampling stream batch of 20 samples with CRMs being alternated from batch to batch from low, medium and high grade.

QAQC Procedures

For DD samples, a train comprising a single blank, CRM, LCR, and LPR reference sample is inserted into a batch of 20 samples. This process is repeated until the entire drillhole is completed with the CRMs being alternated from batch to batch (low, medium and high grade).

For RC samples, a train comprising a single blank, CRM, FDUP, and LPR reference sample is inserted into a batch of 20 samples. This process is repeated until the entire drillhole is completed with the CRMs being alternated from batch to batch (low, medium and high grade).

For trench sampling, a train comprising a single blank, CRM and FDUP reference sample is inserted into a batch of 20 samples. This process is repeated until the entire trench is completed with the CRMs being alternated from batch to batch (low, medium and high grade).

Every sampling sequence starts with a blank sample and ends with a blank sample. Analytical results for blanks, standards and duplicates are graphed and, if any fail, the entire batch is re-assayed. Batches that passed the QAQC graphs are then captured in the database. QAQC is monitored continuously. All assays sent to an external laboratory refer to Performance Laboratories, an accredited laboratory in Zimbabwe.

Overall QAQC compliance rate of 90% is comprised as per Table 1 below. Table 1: QAQC Results from DD and RC Drilling Activities

QAQC Insertion % Insertion Pass / Fail # of

Samples % Comments FDUP Duplicates 2 % Pass 108 98 % Good correlation of R²=0.89 Fail 2 2 % Total 110 LCR Duplicates 3 % Pass 137 82 % Poor correlation, could be due to nugget effect. Fail 30 18 % Total 167 LPR Duplicates 4 % Pass 204 91 % Satisfactory correlation. Fail 21 9 % Total 223 CRMs 5 % Pass 213 77 % Most failures are on a high-grade CRM of 12g/t. All failed batches being sent for re-analysis at the lab's cost. Fail 60 22 % Total 276 Blanks 6 % Pass 288 99 % Good QAQC. Failed batches being re-analysed Fail 3 1 % Total 291 Grand Total 20 % Pass 955 90 % Satisfactory Compliance Rate Fail 116 11 % Total 1067

Table 1: QAQC Results from DD and RC Drilling Activities

FDUP – Field Duplicate, LCR – lab coarse repeat, LPR – lab pulp repeat, CRM – Certified Reference Material, Blank – Dolerite Dyke

In addition to the QAQC protocol above, a check laboratory and umpire laboratory are utilized to validate the results from the principal laboratory. Zimlabs is used as a check laboratory with 10% of assays re-assayed. Antech Laboratories is used as an umpire laboratory with 5% of assays re-assayed. Correlation between the Performance and Antech laboratories is excellent with Zimlabs showing less of a correlation.

Qualified person

Craig James Harvey, MGSSA, MAIG, Caledonia Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Craig James Harvey is a "Qualified Person" as defined by each of (i) the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and (ii) subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K.

Note:

This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Appendix

Highlights from the DD and RC campaigns are provided in the tables below. [A full overview is included in the appendix]:

RC Highlights Holes

Identifier Orebody

Name Orebody

Intersection Core

Length (m) True

width (m) Grade

(g/t) Orebody Intersection

depth from surface(m) E.O.H (m) From (m) To (m) JPRC01 JUPITER 81.00 93.00 12.00 9.72 6.36 67.93 110 JPRC05 JUPITER 88.00 101.00 13.00 10.53 5.17 76.21 160 PLVRC06 PLUVIOUS 1,2&3 64.00 71.00 7.00 6.62 3.27 53.68 150 MPZRC02 MPUDZI 12.00 16.00 4.00 3.86 10.95 8.00 55 36.00 39.00 3.00 2.89 2.83 25.00

Table 2: RC Drilling Highlights

DD Highlights Holes

Identifier Orebody

Name Orebody

Intersection Core

Length (m) True

width (m) Grade

(g/t) Orebody Intersection

depth from surface(m) E.O.H (m) From (m) To (m) JDD08 JUPITER 63.00 77.00 14.00 12.04 3.20 44.6 200 PLVDD01 PLUVIOUS 5 74.00 82.00 8.00 6.94 4.00 57.5 170 PLVDD02 PLUVIOUS 4 64.00 66.00 2.00 1.75 4.04 50.4 149 PLVDD04 PLUVIOUS 1,2&3 137.00 142.00 5.00 4.80 3.31 114.9 248

Table 3: DD Drilling Highlights

The following tables below provide the full results

Exploration Anomaly/Target Trench ID Trench Start Trench End Azimuth (°) Trench length (m) Intersection True width (m) Grade(g/t) Easting Northing Elevation Easting Northing Elevation From To T1 PLVTR5.5 661984 7845794 1122 662073 7845680 1124 142 149 71.00 72.00 0.97 0.30 Shawl SHWTR1 664186 7847041 1141 664262 7846934 1148 144 132 43.00 46.00 2.90 0.35 73.00 74.00 0.97 0.32 Jupiter East JETR1 664195 7846870 1145 664246 7846791 1148 147 115 24.00 25.00 0.97 0.29 Shawl East MTR1 664823 7847517 1155 664940 7847336 1147 147 216 64.00 66.00 1.93 0.69 102.00 103.00 0.97 0.17 MTR2 664487 7847329 1149 664764 7846876 1141 149 531 82.00 83.00 0.97 0.34 90.00 94.00 3.86 0.29 T6 MTR12 664732 7846468 1106 665141 7845671 1145 153 894 56.00 57.00 0.97 TBA 263.00 264.00 0.97 316.00 317.00 0.97 533.00 534.00 0.97 866.00 867.00 0.97 MTR9 665277 7846381 1133 665613 7845816 1146 149 663 193.00 194.50 1.45 0.51 216.00 217.00 0.97 2.61 217.00 219.00 1.93 0.42 MTR9W 665301 7846243 1139 665365 7846136 1140 149 126 NSI MTR8 665634 7846172 1144 665792 7845905 1149 149 311 NSI T8 MTR27 665723 7845630 1152 665982 7845196 1173 149 511 12.00 16.00 3.86 0.56 210.30 212.00 1.64 0.20 229.00 231.00 1.93 0.44 262.00 265.30 3.19 1.01 297.00 298.00 0.97 0.83 MTR25 666048 7845866 1153 666216 7845585 1171 149 329 275.00 277.00 1.93 0.37 286.00 288.00 1.93 0.17 294.00 295.20 1.16 0.52 296.40 296.70 0.29 11.75 296.70 297.20 0.48 1.12 297.20 298.80 1.55 0.23 311.00 314.30 3.19 0.14 315.00 316.00 0.97 0.25 319.00 321.00 1.93 1.04 321.00 323.00 1.93 0.70 323.00 323.30 0.29 10.41 MTR25A 666225 7845592 1171 666233 7845574 1172 154 20 0.00 20.00 19.32 0.36 MTR25B 666224 7845571 1174 666366 7845333 1179 149 279 0.00 8.00 7.73 0.20 122.00 123.00 0.97 0.11 123.00 124.00 0.97 1.54 124.00 125.00 0.97 0.20 125.00 126.00 0.97 7.26 MTR25C 666341 7845318 1177 666351 7845287 1180 161 33 NSI MTR26 666421 7845239 1185 666543 7845034 1179 149 237 NSI MTR24 666369 7845997 1160 666625 7845540 1208 151 530 314.40 315.00 0.58 TBA 318.00 320.00 1.93 335.00 336.00 0.97 340.00 341.00 0.97 344.00 345.00 0.97 352.00 354.00 1.93 381.00 382.00 0.97 MTR27_1E 665893 7845536 1164 666059 7845271 1171 148 314 87.00 89.00 1.93 0.12 114.00 115.00 0.97 0.19 179.00 181.00 1.93 0.26 189.00 192.00 2.90 0.24 195.00 198.00 2.90 0.15 202.00 203.50 1.45 0.16 210.00 212.00 1.93 0.11 MTR27_2E 665985 7845590 1158 666158 7845307 1170 149 333 83.00 84.00 0.97 0.30 141.00 142.00 0.97 0.11 177.00 188.00 10.63 0.37 MTR27_1W 665724 7845432 1167 665858 7845210 1175 149 261 NSI MTR27_2W 665642 7845374 1166 7845164 665769 1169 149 246 2.00 3.00 0.97 TBA 3.00 4.00 0.97 12.00 13.00 0.97 14.00 15.00 0.97 25.00 27.00 1.93 30.00 31.00 0.97 33.00 35.00 1.93 39.00 40.00 0.97 41.00 42.00 0.97 MTR27N_1W 665636 7845576 1153 7845538 665659 1156 150 45 0.00 1.00 0.97 3.00 4.00 0.97 6.00 15.00 8.69 17.00 18.00 0.97 MTR27N_1E 665783 7845679 1151 7845640 665807 1152 150 47 NSI MTR25_1W 666065 7845640 1157 666243 7845343 1171 149 350 51.00 52.00 0.97 TBA 110.00 110.50 0.48 114.00 115.00 0.97 125.00 126.00 0.97 130.00 131.00 0.97 134.00 135.00 0.97 311.00 312.00 0.97 MTR25_1E 666251 7845761 1166 666443 7845442 1184 149 375 60.00 63.00 2.90 64.00 68.00 3.86 72.00 73.00 0.97 76.00 77.00 0.97 93.00 99.00 5.80 161.00 162.00 0.97 166.00 227.00 58.92 235.00 236.00 0.97 237.00 245.00 7.73 250.00 251.00 0.97 253.00 254.00 0.97 261.00 262.00 0.97 MTR25_2E 666353 7845814 1171 666532 7845514 1198 149 353 46.00 47.00 0.97 87.00 88.00 0.97 109.00 110.00 0.97 249.00 252.00 2.90 270.00 271.00 0.97 274.00 275.00 0.97 277.00 279.00 1.93 296.00 297.00 0.97 MTR24_1E 666533 7845916 1175 666720 7845590 1209 150 382 126.00 127.00 0.97 161.00 163.00 1.93 166.00 167.00 0.97 MTR24_2E 666626 7845968 1169 666815 7845638 1199 150 385 147.00 148.00 0.97 FSKTR1 665143 7844949 1163 665225 7844819 1158 148 155 0.00 5.00 4.83 6.00 9.00 2.90 10.00 14.00 3.86 17.00 18.00 0.97 19.00 21.00 1.93 22.00 37.00 14.49 39.00 53.00 13.52 54.00 56.00 1.93 57.00 58.00 0.97 59.00 60.00 0.97 61.00 77.00 15.45 78.00 79.00 0.97 83.00 84.00 0.97 89.00 90.00 0.97 93.00 98.00 4.83 101.00 108.00 6.76 109.00 110.00 0.97 112.00 114.00 1.93 134.00 135.00 0.97 FSKTR4 665267 7845089 1167 665292 7845048 1165 149 49 NSI FSKTR4A 665295 7845042 1164 665310 7845016 1163 149 31 FSKTR4B 665312 7845014 1164 665316 7845007 1164 152 8 FSKTR4C 665322 7844999 1163 665328 7844988 1162 149 14 FSKTR4D 665334 7844978 1162 665351 7844949 1160 149 35 FSKTR4E 665356 7844952 1160 665360 7844943 1160 157 12 FSKTR4F 665356 7844940 1160 665364 7844928 1159 147 15 FSKTR4G 665367 7844924 1158 665378 7844906 1158 149 22 FSKTR4H 665383 7844897 1157 665390 7844886 1157 148 14 FSKTR2 665434 7845158 1163 665469 7845101 1161 148 68 FSKTR2A 665470 7845099 1161 665474 7845093 1161 147 7 FSKTR2B 665476 7845095 1161 665489 7845078 1160 142 22 FSKTR2C 665486 7845074 1160 665514 7845027 1158 149 56 FSKTR3 665574 7845290 1165 665622 7845214 1167 148 91 FSKTR3A 665630 7845199 1167 665657 7845155 1165 149 51 2.00 3.00 0.97 TBA FSKTR3B 665664 7845143 1164 665700 7845086 1163 148 67 NSI FSKTR2 EXT 665328 7845260 1164 665375 7845192 1167 145 83 2.00 3.00 0.97 TBA 5.00 6.00 0.97 9.00 10.00 0.97 16.00 18.00 1.93 21.00 22.00 0.97 27.00 27.50 0.48 Mpudzi East MTR23 666917 7846195 1164 667141 7845878 1177 145 391 NSI MTR22 667320 7845967 1179 667321 7845922 1182 180 46 MTR20 667356 7846381 1160 667357 7846217 1165 180 165 MTR21 668061 7846182 1177 668062 7846029 1182 180 154 Boomgate MOTR002 663329 7846428 1140 663354 7846383 1138 152 52 MOTR001 663284 7846397 1140 663299 7846375 1139 148 28 BGTR2_0 663490 7846524 1139 663500 7846496 1139 158 31 20.00 28.00 7.73 TBA BGTR2_2 663529 7846431 1136 663545 7846404 1136 151 32 NSI BGTR2_3 663509 7846417 1136 663528 7846385 1135 151 38 T1 PLWTR1 662335 7845815 1127 662377 7845739 1129 151 108 19.00 20.00 0.97 TBA 28.00 32.00 3.86 34.00 35.00 0.97 59.00 60.00 0.97 86.00 87.00 0.97 PLWTR2 662262 7845779 1127 662309 7845694 1128 152 98 6.00 8.00 1.93 71.00 72.00 0.97 84.00 85.00 0.97 PLVTR3 662221 7845788 1124 662290 7845660 1127 151 147 108.00 109.00 0.97 PLVTR4 662181 7845746 1124 662238 7845631 1126 153 134 NSI PLVTR5 662132 7845708 1123 662196 7845608 1125 147 119 PLVTR5EXT 662045 7845842 1124 662132 7845708 1122 147 161 PLVTR8 662677 7845977 1132 662712 7845881 1134 151 104 4.00 6.00 1.93 TBA 9.00 10.00 0.97 17.00 18.00 0.97 23.00 24.00 0.97 29.00 30.00 0.97 44.00 45.00 0.97 46.00 47.00 0.97 71.00 72.00 0.97 88.00 89.00 0.97 PLVTR12 662505 7845826 1129 662542 7841751 1131 153 85 19.00 20.00 0.97 31.00 32.00 0.97 44.00 45.00 0.97 PLVTR13 662699 7845989 1133 662731 7845897 1135 153 95 8.00 14.00 5.80 68.00 69.00 0.97 Pluvious 4 PL4TR2 662730 7846022 1133 662741 7845994 1132 158 31 12.00 13.00 0.97 15.00 22.00 6.76 28.00 29.00 0.97 30.00 31.00 0.97 PL4TR1 662741 7846042 1134 662760 7846011 1135 149 36 20.00 21.00 0.97 25.00 28.00 2.90 28.00 32.00 3.86 33.00 36.00 2.90 PL4TR2_1 662761 7845954 1135 662771 7845929 1135 157 28 NSI Pluvious 5 PL5TR1 662834 7846122 1136 662848 7846095 1136 153 31 11.00 24.00 12.56 TBA 30.00 31.00 0.97 PL5TR1EXT 662849 7846093 1136 662881 7846048 1138 140 54 44.00 45.00 0.97 PL5TR1A 662868 7846068 1138 662895 7846027 1138 147 49 0.00 2.00 1.93 5.00 6.00 0.97 21.00 26.00 4.83 PL5TR2 662865 7846129 1136 662893 7846073 1138 154 63 0.00 1.00 0.97 7.00 19.00 11.59 26.00 27.00 0.97 PLV5TR2EXT 662893 7846072 1138 662908 7846050 1139 147 90 72.00 73.00 0.97 77.00 80.00 2.90 84.00 86.00 1.93 PL5TR7 662960 7846205 1138 662973 7846182 1138 150 27 1.00 27.00 25.11 Pluvious 123 PLV123TR6 661909 7845767 1124 662031 7845575 1124 148 230 38.00 39.00 0.97 88.00 89.00 0.97 95.00 96.00 0.97 Shawl SHETR1 664447 7847219 1148 664484 7847160 1151 157 69 2.00 3.00 0.97 6.00 8.00 1.93 14.00 15.00 0.97 20.00 22.00 1.93 31.00 39.00 7.73 40.00 42.00 1.93 68.00 69.00 0.97 Britwell MTR28 664851 7845423 1148 665087 7845043 1169 148 452 35.00 36.00 0.97 85.00 87.00 1.93 360.00 361.00 0.97 Total Trenched To Date (m) 12112

Table 4: Trenching Results

Diamond Drillholes Intercepts Holes

Identifier Orebody

Name Orebody

Intersection Core Length

(m) True width

(m) Grade

(g/t) Orebody Intersection

depth from surface

(m) E.O.H (m) From

(m) To

(m) JDD01 JUPITER 58.00 62.00 4.00 3.74 3.00 45.01 154.88 77.00 80.00 3.00 2.81 3.34 54.45 JDD02 156.00 157.00 1.00 0.85 1.93 130.00 248.03 163.00 164.00 1.00 0.85 1.20 135.00 JDD03 69.73 70.50 0.77 0.74 0.77 55.00 295.88 147.00 156.00 9.00 8.63 1.89 113.20 160.00 163.00 3.00 2.88 2.05 124.00 206.50 207.35 0.85 0.82 1.09 160.00 JDD04 63.00 64.54 1.54 1.48 1.67 50.00 250.88 81.00 82.00 1.00 0.96 1.76 60.00 88.00 93.00 5.00 4.80 1.01 70.00 142.00 143.00 1.00 0.96 0.96 103.00 146.00 150.00 4.00 3.84 0.71 106.00 152.00 153.00 1.00 0.96 0.82 107.00 JDD05 43.82 52.00 8.18 6.95 0.99 32.00 79.68 60.00 68.00 8.00 6.80 2.50 45.00 JDD06 66.00 67.00 1.00 0.84 1.01 55.12 274.98 JDD07 56.00 57.00 1.00 0.87 2.23 40.11 199.88 61.00 64.00 3.00 2.61 3.73 45.23 66.00 69.80 3.80 3.31 1.87 48.30 95.00 96.00 1.00 0.87 0.75 68.00 JDD08 39.00 40.00 1.00 0.86 2.75 27.58 199.68 63.00 77.00 14.00 12.04 3.20 44.55 JDDD10 12.60 15.00 2.40 2.25 0.56 23.48 76.88 21.00 21.37 0.37 0.35 0.61 29.21 39.00 40.41 1.41 1.32 1.03 43.76 BMGDD01 BOOMGATE NSI 103.98 BMGDD02 67.00 70.00 3.00 2.81 2.26 50.00 139.93 72.00 73.00 1.00 0.94 2.44 52.00 91.00 92.00 1.00 0.94 0.81 67.00 94.00 95.00 1.00 0.94 0.65 70.00 96.60 98.00 1.40 1.31 2.36 71.00 106.00 109.00 3.00 2.81 3.84 78.00 132.00 133.00 1.00 0.94 1.07 96.00 PLVDD01 PLUVIOUS 5 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.87 1.11 60.81 169.98 74.00 82.00 8.00 6.94 4.00 57.51 PLVDD02 PLUVIOUS 4 64.00 66.00 2.00 1.75 4.04 50.43 148.98 74.00 74.90 0.90 0.79 2.80 88.31 PLVDD03 PLUVIOUS 1,2&3 75.00 81.00 6.00 5.61 1.58 53.03 154.98 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.94 1.44 58.69 94.00 95.00 1.00 0.94 1.68 66.46 104.00 106.00 2.00 1.87 0.95 73.54 PLVDD04 137.00 142.00 5.00 4.80 3.31 114.90 247.98 PLVDD05 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.97 1.07 72.15 97.98 Reverse Circulation Drilling Intercepts Holes Identifier Orebody Name Orebody Intersection Core Length (m) True width(m) Grade(g/t) Orebody Intersection depth from surface(m) E.O.H (m) From (m) To (m) SHRC01 SHAWL 56.00 57.00 1.00 0.85 1.32 47.00 153 60.00 61.00 1.00 0.85 1.10 50.30 62.00 64.00 2.00 1.70 0.66 52.00 109.00 112.00 3.00 2.55 5.03 91.42 124.00 127.00 3.00 2.55 4.21 100.64 131.00 138.00 7.00 5.95 1.68 109.87 SHRC02 44.00 46.00 2.00 1.70 1.81 38.48 112 57.00 73.00 16.00 13.60 1.75 49.85 97.00 100.00 3.00 2.55 0.67 84.84 JPRC01 JUPITER 72.00 74.00 2.00 1.62 0.66 60.38 110 81.00 93.00 12.00 9.72 6.36 67.93 JPRC02 79.00 80.00 1.00 0.81 0.73 66.25 140 108.00 112.00 4.00 3.24 3.21 90.58 JPRC04 NSI 120 JPRC05 88.00 101.00 13.00 10.53 5.17 76.21 160 BMGRC01 BOOMGATE 55.00 56.00 1.00 0.75 3.93 47.63 97 61.00 63.00 2.00 1.54 2.64 52.83 66.00 68.00 2.00 1.62 1.02 57.16 PLVRC01 PLUVIOUS 5 63.00 70.00 7.00 5.67 3.02 50.97 110 PLVRC06 PLUVIOUS 1,2&3 64.00 71.00 7 6.62 3.27 53.68 150 81.00 83.00 2 1.89 1.56 67.76 127.00 129.00 2 1.89 1.12 105.18 PLVRC07 NSI 120 BRRC01_0 BRITWELL 62.00 66.00 4.00 2.36 0.53 50.80 92 75.00 79.00 4.00 2.36 1.67 61.84 MPZRC01 MPUDZI 2.00 8.00 6.00 3.90 3.12 1.00 35 14.00 16.00 2.00 1.30 2.56 11.00 18.00 19.00 1.00 0.65 3.33 13.00 MPZRC02 3.00 5.00 2.00 1.93 0.75 3.00 55 12.00 16.00 4.00 3.86 10.95 8.00 36.00 39.00 3.00 2.89 2.83 25.00 MPZRC03 6.00 12.00 6.00 5.11 2.58 6.64 40 15.00 17.00 2.00 1.70 1.87 9.07 MPZRC04 NSI 80 MPZRC05 NSI 29 MPZRC06 NSI 40 MPZRC07 47.00 48.00 1.00 0.78 0.75 32.18 65 MPZRC08 36.00 39.00 3.00 2.86 9.96 30.23 88 MPRC22 5 7 2.00 1.62 4.29 3.83 115 21 23 2.00 1.62 2.28 16.09

Table 5: RC and DD Drilling Results

Diamond Drillhole Collars Hole Identifier Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) UTM Elevation (m) JDD01 349 44 154.88 663722 7846505 1134 JDD02 354 56 248.03 664193 7846797 1145 JDD03 354 51 295.88 664165 7846739 1145 JDD04 337 50 250.88 664125 7846715 1142 JDD05 340 47 79.68 664010 7846678 1137 JDD06 340 57 274.98 663920 7846618 1134 JDD07 339 46 199.88 663880 7846590 1135 JDD08 336 43 199.68 663824 7846552 1135 JDD09 340 47 68.72 664195 7846900 1147 JDD10 350 52 76.88 663768 7846572 1122 PLVDD01 332 51 169.98 663160 7846143 1138 PLVDD02 335 52 148.98 662798 7845936 1137 PLVDD03 337 44 154.98 662606 7845791 1131 PLVDD04 340 57 247.98 662571 7845686 1131 PLVDD05 350 55 97.98 662471 7845779 1130 PLVDD06 330 57 70.88 663140 7846180 1139 BMGDD01 337 50 103.98 663555 7846434 1136 BMGDD02 330 46 139.93 663528 7846350 1134 SHDD01 340 47 97.88 664336 7847082 1146 BRDD01_0 332 52 158.03 664726 7845022 1166 BRDD03_0 325 57 172.88 664454 7844838 1166 HDD01 334 45 91.88 664988 7843497 1140 HDD02 330 45 112.88 665208 7843548 1142 JPT11TW 341 56 112.00 663442 7846307 1135 JPT13TW 328 48 214.98 662661 7845717 1132 DHJ7_2TW 335 71 95.03 664057 7846690 1139 Reverse Circulation Drillhole collars Hole Identifier Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) UTM Elevation (m) SHRC01 321 57 153 664332 7847065 1148 SHRC02 331 62 112 664399 7847115 1149 JPRC01 340 57 110 664200 7846886 1147 JPRC02 341 57 140 664175 7846847 1145 JPRC04 349 60 120 663884 7846717 1135 JPRC05 344 52 101 663785 7846502 1134 BMGRC01 336 59 97 663460 7846364 1136 PLVRC01 335 54 110 663267 7846237 1138 PLVRC05 336 53 160 662678 7845850 1133 PLVRC06 340 57 150 662484 7845743 1130 PLVRC07 340 56 120 662430 7845734 1129 PLVRC10 327 50 70 662417 7845771 1129 MPZRC01 326 50 35 666367 7845590 1185 MPZRC02 330 50 55 666379 7845571 1187 MPZRC03 329 51 40 666073 7845420 1166 MPZRC04 330 52 80 665928 7845276 1183 MPZRC05 329 51 29 665855 7845396 1176 MPZRC06 153 54 40 666279 7845474 1174 MPZRC07 331 49 65 665903 7845317 1186 MPZRC08 329 47 88 666004 7845341 1179 MPZRC09 327 50 60 666088 7845397 1166 MPZRC17 327 50 91 666314 7845671 1176 MPZRC17_3 327 50 146 666421 7845505 1188 MPZRC19_1 327 50 108 666507 7845542 1198 MPZRC22 154 48 115 666197 7845620 1168 MPZRC23 327 50 65 666534 7845687 1196 MPZRC24 327 50 67 665738 7845587 1155 BRRC01_0 331 55 92 664701 7845064 1166 BRRC2_0 331 56 108 664541 7844976 1170 BRRC3_0 326 56 115 664426 7844878 1165 FSKRC01 340 50 41 665198 7844904 1162 TRRC01 340 50 50 666066 7844148 1143 TRRC02 340 50 122 665990 7844038 1150 TRRC03 340 50 145 665892 7843981 1150 HDRC01 332 50 50 664825 7843416 1139 HDRC02 325 47 120 665171 7843599 1144

Table 6: RC and DD Drilling Collar and Survey Information

Glossary

Term Definition Aero-magnetics A geophysical exploration method in which a magnetometer, often mounted on an aircraft, is used to measure variations in the Earth's magnetic field over a specific area. Assay A process of analysing a sample to determine its composition, particularly to measure the concentration of metal (e.g., gold) within it. Azimuth The angle between the north direction and the projection of the line to a point, typically used in mapping and surveying. Blank (Sample) A type of control sample with a known low concentration of analyte, used in quality assurance to detect contamination. Bottle Roll Assay A test method for determining gold content by using a rotating bottle and a leaching solution, often used on-site in laboratories. Brownfield Exploration Exploration activities conducted near or around an existing mine, contrasting with greenfield, which targets unexplored areas. Carbonate Refers to a group of minerals containing the carbonate ion (CO₃²⁻). In exploration, carbonate alteration can signal the presence of hydrothermal systems, where hot fluids have deposited metals in the surrounding rock. Certified Reference Material (CRM) A material or substance with a certified composition used to ensure the accuracy and consistency of analytical results. Composite Sample A sample made by combining individual samples from various sections to create a single, representative sample for analysis. Core Length The total measured length of the sample core obtained from drilling, often used to analyse mineral composition and structure. Cut-off Grade The minimum grade or concentration of mineral that must be met for material to be considered viable for processing. Diamond Drilling (DD) A drilling technique using a diamond drill bit to retrieve core samples for geological assessment, commonly used for detailed exploration. Down-the-Hole Survey A measurement process to check the angle and path of a borehole as it is drilled, ensuring it follows the planned direction. Duplicate Sample A second sample taken from the same source to verify the accuracy and reproducibility of assay results. End of Hole (E.O.H.) The final depth reached in a borehole or drilling operation. Fire Assay A traditional method to measure precious metal content by heating and melting the sample, allowing separation of metal content for analysis. Grade (g/t) The concentration of precious metal, typically measured in grams per ton (g/t) of ore, used as a quality indicator of mineral deposits. Greenfield Exploration Exploration of new, previously untouched areas with no prior mining activity to discover new mineral deposits. Lab Pulp Repeat (LPR) A quality assurance process where lab samples are pulverized and analysed to ensure consistent assay results. Magnetite An iron oxide mineral with the chemical formula Fe₃O₄ and is known for its strong magnetic properties. Mineralised Zone A section of rock where minerals, especially economically valuable ones, are concentrated. Motapa Exploration Program An exploration project focused on the Motapa area, involving trenching, drilling, and geophysical surveys to identify and quantify mineral deposits. Pyrite An iron sulphide mineral with the chemical formula FeS₂. In mining exploration, pyrite is significant as it often forms in the same hydrothermal environments that produce valuable minerals like gold, copper, and silver. Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) Procedures in place to ensure the reliability and accuracy of testing and analytical methods in sampling and assay results. Reverse Circulation (RC) Drilling A method of drilling that uses compressed air to bring rock cuttings to the surface, allowing sampling without retrieving a core. Riffle Splitter A device used in sampling to divide material into equal portions, helping obtain a representative sample. Sericite A fine-grained, mica-like mineral, typically a variety of muscovite or illite, that forms through the alteration of feldspar and other minerals. Shear Zone A region of rock that has been deformed by shear forces, often associated with mineral deposits due to increased permeability and mineralization potential. Shear Zone A region of rock where intense deformation has occurred due to the application of shear stress, typically deep within the Earth's crust. This deformation often creates fractures, faults, and altered rock textures, making these zones more permeable and, as a result, more conducive to mineral deposits. Silica A mineral compound made of silicon and oxygen (SiO₂). In mining exploration, silica alteration is often a good indicator of mineralization, especially in hydrothermal systems. Trench Sampling A method of sampling in exploration where trenches are dug to expose bedrock, allowing geological mapping and sampling. True Width The actual thickness of a mineralized zone, as opposed to the core length measured in drilling, adjusted for the angle of drilling.



Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to Caledonia’s current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “goal”, “plan”, “target”, “intend”, “estimate”, “could”, “should”, “may” and “will” or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include: our plans and timing regarding further exploration and drilling and development at Motapa. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: failure to establish estimated resources and reserves, the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates, success of future exploration and drilling programs, reliability of drilling, sampling and assay data, assumptions regarding the representativeness of mineralization being inaccurate, success of planned metallurgical test-work, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and other factors.

Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources proving to be inaccurate, fluctuations in gold price, risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards, employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; political risk; risks related to natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest, public health concerns (including health epidemics or outbreaks of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)); availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining or maintaining necessary licenses and permits, diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as mining occurs; global financial condition, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes to conclusions of economic evaluations, and changes in project parameters to deal with unanticipated economic or other factors, risks of increased capital and operating costs, environmental, safety or regulatory risks, expropriation, the Company’s title to properties including ownership thereof, increased competition in the mining industry for properties, equipment, qualified personnel and their costs, risks relating to the uncertainty of timing of events including targeted production rate increase and currency fluctuations. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Caledonia undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This news release is not an offer of the shares of Caledonia for sale in the United States or elsewhere. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of Caledonia, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such province, state or jurisdiction.

