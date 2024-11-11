Caledonia approves quarterly dividend

ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares.
The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:
- Ex-dividend date VFEX: November 20, 2024
- Ex-dividend date AIM: November 21, 2024
- Ex-dividend date NYSE American: November 22, 2024
- Record date: November 22, 2024
- Payment date: December 6, 2024
Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.
Caledonia's Dividend Policy
Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with other investment opportunities and its prudent approach to risk management.
