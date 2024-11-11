Admission to trading of AB Šiaulių bankas AT1 Notes on Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER, INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF AKCINĖ BENDROVĖ ŠIAULIŲ BANKAS.

On 8 November 2024 the EUR 50 million Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Additional Tier 1 Temporary Write Down Notes (ISIN XS2922133363) of AB Šiaulių bankas were admitted to the official list of Euronext Dublin and to trading on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin administered by the Irish Stock Exchange plc.

