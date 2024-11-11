INVL Partner Power Opportunities Fund raises USD 24.71 million from investors

The INVL Partner Power Opportunities Fund, a closed-end fund for informed investors launched in September 2024 by INVL Asset Management, the leading Baltic alternative asset manager, which is a part of the Invalda INVL Group, has raised USD 24.71 million from investors.

A total of 71 investors have invested in the fund. The fund’s investment units were distributed in the Baltics by the financial brokerage firm INVL Financial Advisors, which operates under the INVL Family Office brand.

“Once again, we see that investors in our region warmly welcome world-class investment opportunities like this. Allocation to this fund not only helps investors to diversify their portfolios and achieve long-term capital growth, but also allows them to contribute to positive changes in the energy and infrastructure sectors on a global scale.” says Asta Jovaišienė, the Head of INVL Family Office.

The minimum investment amount in the INVL Partner Power Opportunities Fund is USD 145,000. This closed-end fund for informed investors is expected to achieve an internal rate of return (IRR) of 16-18%. The anticipated duration of the fund is 10 years.

The INVL Partner Power Opportunities Fund will invest mainly in a fund managed by a leading global investment manager specialising in alternative investments. The latter fund will focus on investments in companies operating in North America and Europe that do not directly operate in energy production or infrastructure development but do business in sectors linked to the global energy transition. They provide products and services to critical infrastructure facilities, including electricity, natural gas, water and wastewater.