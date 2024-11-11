The sales of VILVI GROUP October 2024

VILVI GROUP, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, “Modest” AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, “Kelmės pienas” UAB, “Pieno logistika” AB and “Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for October 2024 amounted to 23.60 million EUR – 21.0% increase comparing to October 2023. The sales of the Group for period January – October 2024 amounted to 204.97 million EUR 18.3% increase comparing to the same period last year.

