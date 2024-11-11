Changes in the Management Boards of AS Ekspress Grupp’s subsidiaries

Argo Virkebau, the Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of AS Delfi Meedia – the subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp –, will leave the company at his own request on December 31, 2024. Argo Virkebau has been working as CEO and the Chairman of the Management Board at Delfi Meedia since 2018. The Supervisory Board of AS Delfi Meedia is thankful to Argo Virkebau for his long-term contribution to the management and growth of the media company.

The Supervisory Board of AS Delfi Meedia has elected Erik Heinsaar, the long-time CEO of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, as a new member of the Management Board until December, 31, 2027. Erik Heinsaar will be acting as a CEO of AS Delfi Meedia.

Starting from January 1, 2025, the Management Board of AS Delfi Meedia will be as follows: Erik Heinsaar (Chairman of the Board), Piret Põldoja, Sander Maasik, Tarvo Ulejev, Erle Laak-Sepp and Urmo Soonvald.

The Supervisory Board of A/S Delfi, the subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp in Latvia, has elected Jānis Grīviņš as a new Chairman of the Management Board. Jānis Grīviņš will assume the duties of CEO.

Starting from January 2, 2025, the Management Board of A/S Delfi will be as follows: Jānis Grīviņš (Chairman of the Board), Maira Meija and Filips Lastovskis.

The CV of Erik Heinsaar and Jānis Grīviņš are enclosed to the stock exchange release.



Delfi Meedia AS is Estonia’s fastest and most innovative media company covering the widest range of topics. It owns Estonia’s largest news portal Delfi , publishes newspapers Eesti Ekspress , Eesti Päevaleht , Maaleht and LP and the most popular magazines Eesti Naine, Anne&Stiil, Pere ja Kodu, Oma Maitse, Maakodu and Kroonika. The mission of Delfi Meedia is to promote democracy and make its contribution to a more open, informed and digitally advanced Estonia.

Delfi Latvia has been recognised as the most trustworthy and most beloved news media brand in Latvia, with more than 858 thousand monthly users DELFI is a leading news media channel in Latvia, in both languages - Latvian and Russian.



Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production as well as publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket offices and provides an outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and it employs almost 1100 people.

