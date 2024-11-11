Ebenbuild Appoints Charles A. Taylor, PhD as Chairman of the Board

World renowned researcher and leader in predictive, simulation-based medicine to support further growth and strengthen footprint in the U.S.

Munich, Germany, November 11, 2024 -- Ebenbuild, a company developing personalized, AI-enabled digital twins of lungs to support clinical decisions and digital clinical trials, today announced that Charles A. Taylor, PhD has been appointed Chairman of the Board. Dr. Taylor is a pioneer in the field of predictive, simulation-based medicine where he applied computational fluid dynamics to predict outcomes of cardiovascular interventions in individual patients.

“We warmly welcome Charles Taylor as Chairman of our Board,” said Dr. Kei Müller, CEO and co-founder of Ebenbuild. “As a pioneer in developing and applying imaging, A.I. and physics-based computer modeling in medicine, he pushed into new frontiers to improve patient care. The combination of his unparalleled scientific expertise and excellent industry network, including key opinion leaders, investors and healthcare companies will be incredibly valuable as we work together to bring our products into the U.S. healthcare system.”

“I am very impressed with Ebenbuild’s work in developing patient-specific computer models of the lungs. I believe that Ebenbuild will revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases,” said Dr. Taylor, Ebenbuild’s Chairman. “I look forward to working very closely with the Ebenbuild team on their financing, business development and regulatory activities to define a clear path to market and achieve sustainable corporate growth.”

Dr. Taylor is a founder of HeartFlow, Inc., and a member of its Board of Directors. He served as Chief Technology Officer and then Chief Scientific Officer at HeartFlow where he focused on technology innovation, driving research and development and advancing the product to commercialization. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Computational Engineering and Sciences at the University of Texas, Austin, TX, and a part-time Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the Technical University of Eindhoven. Prior to founding HeartFlow, he was an Associate Professor in the Departments of Bioengineering and Surgery at Stanford University, where he focused on the development of computational modeling and imaging techniques for improving the diagnosis and management of cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Taylor has authored more than 450 peer-reviewed publications and holds over 300 issued U.S. and international patents. He has been a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) since 2007 and was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2024. He received his B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering, M.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering and M.S. degree in Mathematics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.

Ebenbuild develops personalized lung simulation models based on patient-specific data with broad application to chronic and acute lung diseases. The first application of Ebenbuild’s digital lung twins aims to improve treatment outcomes in ICU patients who suffer from life-threatening lung complications such as Acute Lung Injury/Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ALI/ARDS), which has a mortality rate of 40%. These lung complications make breathing extremely arduous and strongly impair gas exchange. Despite advances in diagnosis and intensive care, ALI/ARDS remains underdiagnosed and undertreated, making it a major global health problem.

About Ebenbuild

Ebenbuild is a digital health tech pioneer developing precise computer models of lungs based on patient-specific data, i.e. digital twins of the lungs. Its digital toolset is based on physics-based simulation, A.I., and data science and is designed to support decision makers in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Ebenbuild technology deepens the understanding of respiratory diseases and individual pathophysiology. It enables products ranging from personalized decision support to improve patient outcomes in severe respiratory diseases to in silico trials to accelerate and de-risk the development of inhaled drugs.

www.ebenbuild.com



About severe lung diseases and complications

Over 500 million patients worldwide suffer from lung diseases such as COPD and lung cancer, and severe complications such as ALI/ARDS. While three out of the ten leading causes of death are lung conditions, they are often underdiagnosed and inadequately treated. Among the most severe lung conditions, ALI/ARDS affects millions of mechanically ventilated patients in intensive care units each year. ALI/ARDS damages the lungs, resulting in prolonged ICU stays and a 40% mortality rate. A major medical challenge in modern healthcare, severe lung diseases and complications are also among its largest cost drivers.

