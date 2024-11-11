Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 45

Company announcement no. 50 2024













 Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00



11 November 2024

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 45:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement21,627,836201.73934,363,184,557
04/11/202425,000208.20595,205,148
05/11/202425,000208.55795,213,948
06/11/202425,000208.36275,209,068
07/11/202425,000210.28455,257,113
08/11/2024125,000205.485525,685,688
Total accumulated over week 45225,000206.982146,570,963
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme21,852,836201.79334,409,755,520

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.53% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


Company announcement no 50 2024 Individual Transactions-Week 45