11 November 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 45

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 45:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 21,627,836 201.7393 4,363,184,557 04/11/2024 25,000 208.2059 5,205,148 05/11/2024 25,000 208.5579 5,213,948 06/11/2024 25,000 208.3627 5,209,068 07/11/2024 25,000 210.2845 5,257,113 08/11/2024 125,000 205.4855 25,685,688 Total accumulated over week 45 225,000 206.9821 46,570,963 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 21,852,836 201.7933 4,409,755,520

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.53% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

