|Company announcement no. 50 2024
11 November 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 45
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 45:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|21,627,836
|201.7393
|4,363,184,557
|04/11/2024
|25,000
|208.2059
|5,205,148
|05/11/2024
|25,000
|208.5579
|5,213,948
|06/11/2024
|25,000
|208.3627
|5,209,068
|07/11/2024
|25,000
|210.2845
|5,257,113
|08/11/2024
|125,000
|205.4855
|25,685,688
|Total accumulated over week 45
|225,000
|206.9821
|46,570,963
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|21,852,836
|201.7933
|4,409,755,520
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.53% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
