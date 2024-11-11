In Vitro Diagnostics Market, Industry Trends and Forecasts, 2024-2035: $108 Billion Market by Test Type, Type of Offering, Type of Technology, Therapeutic Area, End Users and Geographical Regions

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics Market, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Test Type, Type of Offering, Type of Technology, Therapeutic Area, End Users and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The In Vitro Diagnostics Market is valued at USD 108 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2024-2035

The report provides a comprehensive estimate of the current IVD market size, opportunity, and future growth potential from 2024 to 2035. Our analysis is based on multiple parameters, adoption trends, and primary validations. We have provided an informed estimate of market evolution, including the likely distribution of current and forecasted opportunity. To account for future uncertainties, we have also presented three forecast scenarios: conservative, base, and optimistic, representing different tracks of the industry's growth. This detailed analysis helps stakeholders understand the market's trajectory and make informed decisions.

In vitro diagnostic tests (IVD) are laboratory tests that examine human samples, such as blood or tissue, outside the human body. The term "in vitro" comes from Latin, meaning "within the glass," which refers to the testing of biological samples in a controlled environment. These tests play a crucial role in diagnosing diseases, monitoring treatment progress, and predicting healthcare outcomes. IVD products are used in both industrial and clinical settings, and despite being non-invasive, they are subject to the same regulatory requirements as medical devices.

The in vitro diagnostic industry offers a wide range of products, from simple self-test glucose monitoring devices to complex laboratory procedures. These tests can identify blood types, diagnose cancer, and profile kidney function, among other applications. According to the World Health Organization, there are over 40,000 IVD products available in the market, highlighting the importance of diagnostics in healthcare.

In fact, over 70% of healthcare decisions are based on laboratory test results, underscoring the critical role of IVD products in patient care. Given the benefits of rapid diagnostic results and improved patient outcomes, the global in vitro diagnostics market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period. The growth of the IVD market can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics devices, rapid testing, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Research Coverage:

This report provides an overview of the leading players in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market. The analysis includes information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and annual revenues of the players (FY23, USD billion). Further, it highlights a detailed assessment of the in vitro diagnostic solutions based on several relevant parameters, such as type of technology used (clinical chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, urinalysis), diagnostic applications (autoimmune, cardiology, diabetes, gynecology, healthcare-associated infections, infectious diseases, oncological disorders, renal, sexually transmitted infections / diseases).

This analysis evaluates the top players in the in vitro diagnostics market, considering factors such as years of experience, company competitiveness, and technological capabilities. It provides insights into their strengths and weaknesses.

Leading In Vitro Diagnostics Market Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin

Exact Sciences

Fujifilm

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Grifols

Hologic

Illumina

LabCorp

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics

QuidelOrtho

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Werfen

Key Market Segments



Test Type

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-Care Testing

Type of Offering

Reagents

Instruments

Services

Type of Technology

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Others

Therapeutic Area

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiovascular Disorders

Diabetes

Infectious Diseases

Renal Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Others

End Users

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

4. INTRODUCTION

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Overview of In Vitro Diagnostics

4.3. Classification of In Vitro Diagnostic Products

4.4. Types of In Vitro Diagnostic Tests

4.5. Therapeutic Areas Targeted by In Vitro Diagnostic Solutions

4.6. Challenges in the In Vitro Diagnostics Domain

4.7. Recent Developments in the In Vitro Diagnostics Domain

5. MARKET OVERVIEW: LEADING IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS SOLUTIONS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. In Vitro Diagnostics: Overall Market Landscape

5.3. In Vitro Diagnostics: Solution Providers Landscape

6. IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTION PROVIDERS: COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Methodology and Key Parameters Assessed

6.2. In Vitro Diagnostic Solution Providers: Competitiveness Analysis

6.3. Benchmarking Analysis: Leading In Vitro Diagnostic Solutions Providers

6.3.1. Benchmarking of Companies

6.3.1.1. Abbott: Benchmarking Analysis

6.3.1.2. Agilent: Benchmarking Analysis

6.3.1.3. BD: Benchmarking Analysis

6.3.1.4. bioMerieux: Benchmarking Analysis

6.3.1.5. Bio-Rad: Benchmarking Analysis

6.3.1.6. Danaher: Benchmarking Analysis

6.3.1.7. Qiagen: Benchmarking Analysis

6.3.1.8. QuidelOrtho: Benchmarking Analysis

6.3.1.9. Roche: Benchmarking Analysis

6.3.1.10. Siemens Healthineers: Benchmarking Analysis

6.3.2. Benchmarking of Parameters

6.3.2.1. Leading In Vitro Diagnostics Solution Providers: Benchmarking by Competitiveness

6.3.2.2. Leading In Vitro Diagnostic Solution Providers: Benchmarking by Type of Technology Score

6.3.2.3. Leading In Vitro Diagnostic Solution Providers: Benchmarking by Diagnostic Applications Score

7. DETAILED COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Abbott

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Financial Information

7.2.3. In Vitro Diagnostic Offerings

7.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Agilent

7.4. BD

7.5. bioMerieux

7.6. Bio-Rad

7.7. Danaher

7.8. Qiagen

7.9. Quest Diagnostics

7.10. QuidelOrtho

7.11. Roche

7.12. Siemens Healthineers

7.13. Sysmex

8. SHORT COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. DiaSorin

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Information

8.2.3. Recent Developments

8.2.4. In Vitro Diagnostic Offerings

8.3. Exact Sciences

8.4. Fujifilm

8.5. Gold Standard Diagnostics

8.6. Grifols

8.7. Hologic

8.8. Illumina

8.9. LabCorp

8.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.11. Werfen

9. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Methodology and Assumptions

9.3. Key Parameters

9.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis: Harvey Ball Analysis

9.5. Concluding Remarks

10. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Market Drivers

10.3. Market Restraints

10.4. Market Opportunities

10.5. Market Challenges

10.6. Conclusion

11. GLOBAL IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market, Historical Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

11.3.1. Scenario Analysis

11.3.1.1. Conservative Scenario

11.3.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

11.3.2. Key Market Segmentations

12. IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TEST TYPE

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Test Type, 2018, 2024 and 2035

12.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

13. IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF OFFERING

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Type of Offering, 2018, 2024 and 2035

13.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

14. IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Type of Technology, 2018, 2024 And 2035

14.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

15. IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2018, 2024 and 2035

15.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

16. IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY END USERS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Distribution by End Users, 2018, 2024 and 2035

16.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

17. IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Key Geographies, 2018, 2024 And 2035

18. IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Distribution of Leading Players by Annual Revenue (FY23, USD Billion)

19. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Teco Diagnostics

19.2.1. Company Snapshot

19.2.2. Interview Transcript: Kiranjit Kaur Dhaliwal, Research and Development Associate (Q2 2024)

19.3. BD Biosciences

19.3.1. Company Snapshot

19.3.2. Interview Transcript: Milan Aggarwal, Senior Scientist (Q2 2024)

20. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

21. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

