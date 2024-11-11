Food Safety Testing World Market Report 2024, Featuring AsureQuality, Campden BRI, Eurofins Scientific, FoodChain ID, Intertek, Merieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Neogen, NSF and More

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This world market compendium analyzes the market for Food Safety Testing at high level by application, test type and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of and value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.
Food Safety Testing is a scientific method used for assessing the safety of food based on its microbiological, physical, or chemical composition. Proper food safety testing addresses the increasing demand for safe food and the sustainability of its supply worldwide. Compromising food safety can be fatal.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 600 million people (nearly 1 in 10 globally) fall ill from eating contaminated food, and 420,000 people die annually from foodborne illnesses. Access to clean, safe, and sustainable food is essential for human health. To ensure the safety of the food supply, the food industry has implemented various food safety testing procedures.
Report Scope
Application
- Beverages
- Cereals, Grains & Pulses
- Dairy Products
- Meat, Poultry & Seafoods
- Processed Foods
- Other Applications
Test Type
- Allergens
- Chemicals & Pesticides
- Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)
- Heavy Metals
- Mycotoxins
- Pathogens
Geographic Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of World
This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Food Safety Testing market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Companies Featured
- ADPEN Laboratories
- ALS
- ASM SCIENCE, S.L. (AMSlab)
- AsureQuality Ltd.
- Bureau Veritas
- Campden BRI
- DNV
- Element Materials Technology
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- FoodChain ID Group
- Intertek Group
- Merieux NutriSciences
- Microbac Laboratories
- Neogen Corporation
- NSF International
- Romer Labs Division Holding
- SGS
- Tentamus Group
- TUV SUD
- UL
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Application
- Test Type
- Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
- Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Market Demand by Application
- Market Demand by Test Type
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
- North America
- North American Market Demand by Geographic Region
- North American Market Demand by Application
- North American Market Demand by Test Type
- Europe
- European Market Demand by Geographic Region
- European Market Demand by Application
- European Market Demand by Test Type
- Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Application
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Test Type
- South America
- South American Market Demand by Geographic Region
- South American Market Demand by Application
- South American Market Demand by Test Type
- Rest of World
- Rest of World Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Rest of World Market Demand by Application
- Rest of World Market Demand by Test Type
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
- Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Food Safety Testing
- Harnessing AI and ML for Enhanced Food Safety
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
