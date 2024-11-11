Food Safety Testing World Market Report 2024, Featuring AsureQuality, Campden BRI, Eurofins Scientific, FoodChain ID, Intertek, Merieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Neogen, NSF and More

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This world market compendium analyzes the market for Food Safety Testing at high level by application, test type and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of and value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.

Food Safety Testing is a scientific method used for assessing the safety of food based on its microbiological, physical, or chemical composition. Proper food safety testing addresses the increasing demand for safe food and the sustainability of its supply worldwide. Compromising food safety can be fatal.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 600 million people (nearly 1 in 10 globally) fall ill from eating contaminated food, and 420,000 people die annually from foodborne illnesses. Access to clean, safe, and sustainable food is essential for human health. To ensure the safety of the food supply, the food industry has implemented various food safety testing procedures.

Report Scope

Application

Beverages

Cereals, Grains & Pulses

Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry & Seafoods

Processed Foods

Other Applications

Test Type

Allergens

Chemicals & Pesticides

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

Heavy Metals

Mycotoxins

Pathogens

Geographic Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Food Safety Testing market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.

Companies Featured

ADPEN Laboratories

ALS

ASM SCIENCE, S.L. (AMSlab)

AsureQuality Ltd.

Bureau Veritas

Campden BRI

DNV

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific SE

FoodChain ID Group

Intertek Group

Merieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories

Neogen Corporation

NSF International

Romer Labs Division Holding

SGS

Tentamus Group

TUV SUD

UL

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Application

Test Type

Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Application

Market Demand by Test Type

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

North America North American Market Demand by Geographic Region North American Market Demand by Application North American Market Demand by Test Type

Europe European Market Demand by Geographic Region European Market Demand by Application European Market Demand by Test Type

Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Application Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Test Type

South America South American Market Demand by Geographic Region South American Market Demand by Application South American Market Demand by Test Type

Rest of World Rest of World Market Demand by Geographic Region Rest of World Market Demand by Application Rest of World Market Demand by Test Type



4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Food Safety Testing

Harnessing AI and ML for Enhanced Food Safety

5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68tq7f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.