China Automotive Smart Glass Report 2024 - Dimming Glass Spreads to Front Windshields and Side Windows

The report details the latest advances in dimming glass and glass antenna technologies in automotive smart glass, analyzes typical vehicle models, summarizes the layout and market share of suppliers and predicts future development trends.



As an important part of automotive intelligent technology, automotive smart glass (including dimming glass, glass antennas, window intelligent information displays and touch-responsive glass) is gradually changing people's riding experience. The Automotive Smart Glass Research Report 2024 focuses on 'smart dimming glass" and 'glass antennas'.



The increase in panoramic canopy installations drives higher demand for smart dimming glass



Driven by the demand for vertical space utilization of new energy vehicles and consumer demand for better cockpit experience, the panoramic canopy market is growing rapidly. In the first half of 2024, 1.16 million passenger cars in China were equipped with panoramic canopies, representing a 6.5% increase compared to the same period last year and accounting for 12%.



Against this background, the widespread application of panoramic canopies has encountered a severe challenge - dimming and heat insulation. With its unique advantages, smart dimming glass can meet the rigid market demand. More and more OEMs are offering smart dimming glass as a high-end or optional feature when launching models equipped with panoramic canopies, aiming to provide consumers with a more flexible, comfortable and energy-saving riding environment.

Case 1: Avatr 12 is equipped with a front intelligent light-sensitive color-changing windshield and an intelligent light-sensitive panoramic canopy

The top configuration version of Avatr 12 is equipped with an intelligent light-sensitive front windshield and an intelligent light-sensitive panoramic canopy, which can effectively block the sun, insulate heat and protect privacy while ensuring an ultra-wide field of view. Among them, the intelligent light-sensitive color-changing front windshield uses 5-layer laminated glass with adaptive light-sensitive function, with a lighting area of up to 2.57 square meters, low energy transmittance and strong ultraviolet defense; the intelligent light-sensitive panoramic canopy uses 7-layer laminated canopy, which supports Zone control enables full color change within 90 seconds. The 7-layer laminated intelligent light-sensitive panoramic canopy supports zonal control, and changes color within 90 seconds.

Case 2: NIO ET7 is equipped with a zoned smart dimming panoramic canopy

The 2024 ET7 executive signature version is equipped with a zoned smart dimming panoramic canopy, which uses EC light sensing technology to intelligently perceive ambient light, actively adjust shading, provide sun protection and heat insulation, and protect privacy. It can adjust the front and rear of the canopy separately. It supports four levels of independent adjustment for the front and rear zones, and can block 99.9% of ultraviolet rays and 86.3% of heat.

The application of automotive smart glass is accelerating and expanding from sunroofs to all auto parts



At present, smart dimming glass is mainly used in automotive sunroofs/canopies. As the technology matures, dimming glass has gradually been integrated into core parts such as door glass, rear corner windows, front/rear windshields, etc.; and glass antenna technology has also been applied to sunroofs, front windshields, door glass, etc., demonstrating its versatility and high integration.



Case 1: The rear windows of the new Hongqi H9 feature stepless dimming

The new Hongqi H9 equipped with stepless LC dimming glass supports wide temperature intelligent dimming from -20 to 85 and can block 99.9% of ultraviolet rays and 99.5% of visible light. After the dimming function is turned on, the brightness of the left/right windows can be manually adjusted and the brightness can be stored. In addition, LC dimming glass offers ultimate privacy, ensuring that no one outside the car can peek into the car, while the view inside the car is unobstructed. It surpasses traditional gray glass to perfectly protect privacy even when the screen is always on at night.

Case 2: ZEEKR 009 installs satellite communication antenna glass on the sunroof

The antenna is integrated into the sunroof of ZEEKR 009 through metal coating technology, which not only achieves heat insulation and sun protection, but also enables high-precision automotive satellite communication. In emergency situations, such as when the ground network is damaged, the vehicle can autonomously alarm through the satellite antenna.

How do OEMs and suppliers expand intelligent glass?



The global automotive glass market is highly concentrated, with four leading companies accounting for approximately 90% of the market. According to public information, China-based Fuyao Glass ranked first with about 34% market share in 2023, followed by AGC with 23%, NSG with 18% (in FY2024) and Saint-Gobain with 14%.



With the accelerated development of automotive intelligence and connectivity, the manufacturing and research and development of automotive smart glass which is a core component of the vehicle is no longer limited to glass suppliers. OEMs are also actively involved, forming an ecosystem in which suppliers and OEMs participate.

In this ecosystem, suppliers leverage their excellent manufacturing capabilities and professional technologies to produce high-performance smart glass products; OEMs vigorously join in the research and development process, gain insights into changes in market demand, and meet users' growing demand for personalization and customization, further broadening the application scope of automotive smart glass.



Case 1: Fuyao's panoramic canopies feature starry domes and projection functions

The starry dome can be customized with patterns and create a romantic atmosphere with gorgeous lights. The projection canopy can display high-definition images in full color, forging an exclusive 'private cinema' in the cockpit.

Case 2: GAC Honda enables immersive somatosensory games on rear windows based on dimming glass technology

The window interactive display patent disclosed by GAC Honda in June 2023 uses double-layer dimming glass and double-sided OLED screen technology. Combined with the in-cockpit human recognition system, it brings an unprecedented immersive somatosensory gaming experience to rear passengers, significantly improving the interactivity and entertainment in the car.

Company Coverage:

Fuyao Glass

AGC

NSG

Saint-Gobain

Xinyi Glass

Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass (SYP Glass)

Ambilight

J1 AI Glass

BOE

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automotive Smart Glass

1.1 Classification of Automotive Glass Functions

1.2 Overview of Automotive Smart Dimming Glass

1.3 Integration Location of Automotive Smart Glass

1.4 Automotive Smart Dimming Glass: Technology Route and Market Size

1.4.1 Automotive Smart Dimming Glass: Technology Route

1.4.2 Dimming Technology Route 1: PDLC

1.4.3 Dimming Technology Route 2: EC

1.4.4 Dimming Technology Route 3: SPD

1.4.5 Dimming Technology Route 4: DLC

1.4.6 Installations and Installation Rate of Dimming Sunroofs/Skylights for Passenger Cars in China

1.4.7 Passenger Car Models Equipped with Dimming Sunroofs/Skylights in China

1.4.8 Price Range of Dimming Sunroofs/Skylights for Passenger Cars in China

1.5 Overview of Automotive Smart Glass Antennas: Technology Routes and Solutions

1.6 Automotive Smart Glass Antenna Technology at 2024CES

1.7 Automotive Smart Glass Industry Chain and Cost Analysis

1.8 Cost Composition of Automotive Glass



2 OEM Application Cases of Smart Glass

2.1 Application Cases of Panoramic Canopy in Mainstream Models

2.1.1 Models Equipped with Dimming Canopies (1): Zeekr 001

2.1.2 Dimmable canopy & front windshield application model

2.1.3 Models Equipped with Dimming Side Windows

2.1.4 Models Equipped with Dimming Side Windows & Corner Windows

2.1.5 Models Equipped with Dimming Rearview Mirrors

2.2 Application Cases of Glass Antennas in Mainstream Models



3 Solution of Smart Glass Suppliers

3.1 Business Summary of Automotive Smart Glass Suppliers

3.2 Fuyao Glass

3.2.1 Industry Chain & Production Base Layout

3.2.2 Automotive Glass Business in Recent Years

3.2.3 Smart Dimming Glass Products

3.2.4 Smart Glass Antenna Products

3.2.5 Smart Connected Antenna Glass Products

3.2.6 Release of A New-generation of Smart Heat-insulating Panoramic Skylight Products

3.2.7 Application Scenarios of Other Extended Functions of Panoramic Skylight

3.2.8 Smart Glass Application Cases in Recent Years

3.2.9 Partners and Dynamics in Automotive Glass Business

3.3 AGC

3.3.1 Dynamics in Automotive Glass Production Bases in Recent Years

3.3.2 Automotive Glass Business in Recent Years

3.3.3 Medium-term Business Strategy for Automotive Glass Business

3.3.4 Smart Dimming Glass Product: Digital Curtain (TM)

3.3.5 Smart Glass Antenna Products

3.3.6 Japan Mobility Show 2023: Smart Glass Exhibits

3.4 NSG

3.4.1 Layout of Automotive Glass Production Bases

3.4.2 Automotive Glass Business in Recent Years

3.4.3 Medium-term Business Strategy for Automotive Glass Business (1): RP24 Strategic Review and (2): 2030 Vision and Strategic Pillars

3.4.4 Smart Dimming Glass Products

3.4.5 Japan Mobility Show 2023: Smart Glass Exhibits

3.5 Saint-Gobain

3.5.1 Layout of Automotive Glass Production Bases

3.5.2 Automotive Glass Business in Recent Years and Planning

3.5.3 Smart Dimming Glass Products

3.5.4 Smart Glass Antenna Products

3.5.5 2023 Munich Auto Show: Smart Glass Exhibits

3.6 Xinyi Glass

3.6.1 Production Base Layout

3.6.2 Development History

3.6.3 Business and Smart Glass Products

3.7 Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass (SYP Glass)

3.7.1 Operation Modes and Production Bases

3.7.2 Operations

3.7.3 Smart Dimming Glass Products and Cases

3.8 Ambilight

3.8.1 Production Bases

3.8.2 Development History

3.8.3 Core Technology of Smart Dimming Glass

3.8.4 Products of Smart Dimming Glass

3.8.5 Application Cases of Smart Dimming Glass

3.9 J1 AI Glass

3.9.1 Industry Chain & Production Base Layout

3.9.2 Smart Dimming Glass Product: J1 AI Nano-Dimming Glass

3.9.3 Vehicle Control System

3.9.4 Application Cases of Smart Dimming Glass

3.10 BOE

3.10.1 Production Base Layout

3.10.2 Operations

3.10.3 Smart Glass Product: Smart Window

3.10.4 Smart Dimming Glass Product (1): Smart Dimming

3.10.5 Application Cases of Smart Glass

3.10.6 Automotive Glass Business Partners And Trends



4 Automotive Smart Glass Patents

4.1 Automotive Dimming Glass Patents

4.2 Automotive Glass Antenna Patents

4.2.1 Statistics on Number of Automotive Glass Antenna Patents

4.2.2 Ranking of Suppliers and OEMs by Number of Automotive Glass Antenna Patents

4.2.3 Automotive Glass Antenna Patent Cases (1)

4.3 Automotive Smart Window Display Patents

4.3.1 Statistics on Number of Automotive Smart Window Display Patents

4.3.2 Ranking of Suppliers and OEMs by Number of Automotive Smart Window Display Patents

4.3.3 Automotive Smart Window Display Patent Cases (1)



5 Automotive Smart Glass Development Trends

5.1 Trend 1: The Increase in Panoramic Canopy Installations Drives Higher Demand for Dimming Glass

5.2 Trend 2: Dimming Glass Spreads to Front Windshields/Side Windows



