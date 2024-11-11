Disposable Gloves Industry Trends and Regional Market Opportunities, 2024-2028 - Global Market Size to Grow by $3.54 Billion at a CAGR of 4.5%, Driven by the Rising Demand for Nitrile Gloves

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Gloves Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The disposable gloves market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.54 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising number of hospitals, rising demand for nitrile gloves, and increased application in various industries.

The report on the disposable gloves market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The disposable gloves market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Medical

Non-medical

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the customized gloves gaining traction as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable gloves market growth during the next few years. Also, rising health concerns boosting market growth and eco-friendly gloves attracting consumer base will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the disposable gloves market covers the following areas:

Disposable Gloves Market sizing

Disposable Gloves Market forecast

Disposable Gloves Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable gloves market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this disposable gloves market report includes, but is not limited to:

AMMEX Corp.

Ansell Ltd.

B.Braun SE

Bunzl PLC

Cardinal Health Inc.

Dynarex Corp.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

McKesson Corp.

Medline Industries L.P.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Rubberex Corp. M Berhad

Semperit AG Holding

Smart Glove Corp Sdn Bhd

Top Glove Corp. Bhd

Unigloves UK Ltd.

YTY Industry Holdings Berhad

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrlz1k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.