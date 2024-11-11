Global Chronic Disease Management Market Forecasted to Surpass $1 Trillion by 2029

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Disease Management: Therapeutics, Device Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chronic Disease Management Market was valued at USD 726.3 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.10%.

Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, along with the adoption of personalized medicine and remote monitoring solutions. In this report, the market is segmented by product type, application, end user, and geography. Product types include pharmaceutical drugs and biologics, medical devices, and digital therapeutics.



Pharmaceutical drugs and biologics are further segmented into drugs and biologics. Medical devices are further segmented into traditional devices and wearable devices. Applications include the following diseases: cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, immunological disorders, respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological diseases and psychiatric disorders. The end-user market is segmented into home care, hospitals and others. The report also provides a regional market analysis of drug-device combinations.





Report Scope



Chronic disease management encompasses drugs and medical device-based techniques. This report can serve as an analytical business tool to evaluate the global market for therapeutics and advanced device technologies for chronic disease management. This report analyzes market trends with data from 2023, estimates for 2024 and projections of CAGRs through 2029.

It evaluates the market potential for chronic disease management and provides an analysis of the competitive landscape. The report covers the market's drivers, restraints and opportunities, as well as the market shares of leading companies. The market is segmented into product type, application, end user, and geographic region. Product segments include pharmaceuticals and biologics (drugs and biologics), medical devices (traditional and wearable devices) and digital therapeutics. Application areas (disease categories) are cancer, metabolic disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular conditions, immunological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory diseases, neurological conditions, psychiatric conditions, and others. End users are categorized into hospitals and other facilities and home care.

The global market is segmented into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). This analysis also includes broken down by country.



The report includes:

106 data tables and 39 additional tables

Analyses of global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecast for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application, end user, and region

Analysis of the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the macroeconomic factors influencing the market

A look into the current state of chronic diseases and disorders, with an emphasis on advance needle-free drug delivery technologies, diagnostic methods, and smart device technologies that support chronic disease management

Identification of promising new drugs, biologics, and emerging device technologies still in the development and testing stages

A look at the regulatory structure for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products and their potential for commercialization

A look at the recent patent grants

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of market leaders in the Chronic Disease Management market, including Abbott, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Services.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $726.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1100 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Insights

Regulatory Background

Chronic Disease Management Act of 2021 (CDMA)

Regional Regulatory Frameworks for Chronic Disease Medical Devices

Regulatory Systems for Pharmaceuticals, by Region

Pricing and Reimbursement for Medical Devices, by Region

Pricing and Reimbursement for Pharmaceuticals, by Region

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Aging Population Worldwide Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Technological Advances Government Initiatives and Funding

Market Restraints High Cost of Treatments Patent Expiry and Shorter Product Life Cycles Regulatory Issues for Drugs, Medical Devices and Software Applications Limited Access in Low-Income Regions

Market Challenges Medication Nonadherence Regulatory Challenges Challenges with Digital Health Applications

Market Opportunities Digital Therapeutics Strong Research and Development Initiatives from Key Market Players



Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Product Type Pharmaceutical Drugs and Biologics Medical Devices Digital Therapeutics

Market Analysis, by Application Oncological Diseases Metabolic Disorders Cardiovascular Diseases Immunological Disorders Respiratory Diseases Musculoskeletal Disorders Chronic Gastrointestinal Diseases Neurological Diseases Psychiatric Disorders Other Applications

Market Analysis, by End User Home Care Hospitals and Others Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Mobile Health Technology

AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning in Chronic Care Management

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Digital Therapeutics

Biowearable Technology

Glucose-Sensing Contact Lenses

Recent Approvals and Launches of Novel Drug and Device Products

Chapter 6 ESG Developments

ESG in the Chronic Disease Management Industry

ESG Risk Ratings

BCC Research Viewpoint

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations

Patent Analysis

Patent Review, by Assignee Country

Patent Review, by Year

Company Share Analysis

Strategic Alliances

Company Profiles

Abbott

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Boston Scientific

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GSK

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medtronic

Pfizer

