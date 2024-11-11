WAGMI Announces First Speakers and Featured Partners for the Biggest Blockchain Event in America

Miami, FL, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAGMI, the ultimate event connecting blockchain leaders by tapping into the revolutionary spirit that created Ethereum, announces its first slate of speakers and partners for its one-of-a-kind conference occurring next year in Miami from Jan. 21-24, 2025. Tickets are only $800 right now before prices go up next month and are available for purchase here.

Over 10,000 members of the world’s blockchain community from over 100 countries will be at WAGMI for the biggest blockchain event in America. The first confirmed speakers include:



Peter Smith, CEO - Blockchain.com

Francis Suarez, Mayor - City of Miami

Marco Santori, CLO - Kraken

Paolo Ardoino, CEO - Tether

Julian Holguin, CEO - Doodles

Jenna Pilgrim, Head of Platform - Coinfund

Yoni Assia, CEO -Etoro

Yat Siu, CEO - Animoca Brands

Dan Held, Asymmetric/GP

Hartej Sawhey, CEO - Zokyo

Veronia McGregor, CLO - Exodus

Trevor Koverko, Co-Founder - Sapien

Mate Tokay, Co-Founder - Altcoinist

Chris Humphries, MD - Stuart Humphries

JD Seraphine, CEO - Raiinmaker

Jan Grabsky, Founder - Barq

Eric Galen, COO - RFLXT

Petrix Barbosa, CEO - Match Labs

Nick Spanos, Absolute Legend

Bill Tai, Founder - Kite VC

Harry Yeh, CEO - Quantum Fintech Group

Craig Sellars, Co-founder - Tether

Luca Netz, Founder - Pudgy Penguins

Charlie Shrem, Bitcoin Pioneer

Andrew Hinkes, Partner - K&L Gates

Ran Neu-ner, CEO - Crypto Banter

Vlad Ginzburg, CEO - BlockParty

Amanda Terry, CEO - Metagood

Alex Tapscott, Partner - Ninepoint VC

From the creators of The North American Bitcoin Conference, WAGMI brings together the entire blockchain industry for a week of collaboration, interoperability, and serendipity. Past speakers at WAGMI-organized conferences have included Vitalik Buterin, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Mark Cuban, John McAfee, and Jesse Powell.

WAGMI is made possible by the generous support of such partners as Cointelegraph, City of Miami Florida, Kraken, Stake.us, Lazy, Crypto Banter, Altcoinist, Luma, Sapien, CoinFund, DNA, HyperChain Capital, Stuarts Humphries, DEX Screener, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Investor Brand Network, DIG, and Expo Convention Contractors. You can find more about partner opportunities here.

"Our first group of speakers and partners demonstrates that WAGMI is already building a program that is living up to its promise as America’s biggest Web3 event,” said WAGMI founder and organizer Moe Levin. “This conference is ushering in a new era of crypto by connecting the changemakers who will define the next generation of blockchain technology and solve the key challenges shaping its future."

WAGMI, short for “We’re All Gonna Make It,” is more than just a phrase — it’s a symbol of optimism in the face of the crypto market’s volatility. WAGMI is a unique blockchain event, bringing together the industry's most innovative and engaged thinkers, from enthusiasts to financial institutions. It provides an open and hard-hitting forum for advancing the conversation. WAGMI is not just another conference but a new step forward and the culmination of 11 years of conferences uniting the industry through innovative tech, world-changing brands, and leadership. WAGMI is meticulously designing every aspect of its three-day experience, from providing resources to technologists to build their blockchain coding and programming skills to enhancing attendees’ networking and recruiting opportunities and increasing project visibility in the U.S. and across the globe.

For more information, please visit https://wagmi.miami.

About WAGMI

WAGMI Miami embodies innovation and community in the blockchain and crypto space. With a mission to build knowledge, foster connections, and create unforgettable experiences, WAGMI Miami empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital economy.

To learn more about the conference and participation opportunities, visit https://wagmi.miami.

Media Contact: WAGMI(at)transformgroup.com

