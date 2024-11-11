Commercial & Industrial Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Growth Opportunities Report 2024 - Solar-plus-storage Retrofits, C&I BESS to Fuel Electric Transportation and One-stop Shop for C&I BESS

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Commercial & Industrial Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) have rapidly become the fastest-growing clean energy technology driven by the growth of wind and solar and the need for grid flexibility.



While commercial and industrial (C&I) BESS installations have traditionally lagged behind grid-scale and residential deployments, the sector holds considerable opportunity, especially in the present context of increasing electrification and decreasing battery costs. In 2023, the market was estimated at $3.18 billion, with newly installed capacity reaching 2.36 GW/4.86 GWh.

The global C&I BESS market is forecast to grow to $10.88 billion by 2030, more than triple its size today, and reach $21.64 billion by 2035. BESS's annual power capacity will register a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2035, achieving 122.97 GW of cumulative capacity.



The business case for C&I BESS typically requires a combination of applications to drive cost savings and revenues. This highlights a demand for advanced software and controls for co-optimization across applications, typically peak shaving, load shifting, RE self-consumption, and backup. In more advanced energy markets, the possibility of enrolling C&I BESS in DR programs or VPPs or providing grid services through aggregators further improves the business case, expediting the adoption of batteries and market growth.



This study provides a regional-level forecast and analysis of how C&I BESS capacity and investments will evolve by 2035. It discusses the main drivers and trends in the battery value chain, technology, business models, and applications. In addition, it highlights growth opportunities and action points for industry participants to reap the benefits of this developing market.

Key Growth Opportunities

Solar-plus-storage Retrofits

C&I BESS to Fuel Electric Transportation

Energy Storage-as-a-Service

BESS for Temporary Power Rentals

One-stop Shop for C&I BESS

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Grid-scale BESS Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Regional Segmentation

Key Findings

Key Trends Shaping the C&I Battery Energy Storage Industry

Trend 1: AI Revolutionizing the BESS Value Chain

Trend 2: Carrots and Sticks to Foster Self-consumption with Batteries

Trend 3: C&I Batteries to Support Electromobility

Trend 4: The Perfect Match: Solar-plus-storage and EV Charging

Trend 5: VPPs to Unlock Extra Value from BTM Storage

Trend 6: Higher Transparency and ESG Accountability for Batteries

Trend 7: Increasing Demand for C&I BESS Optimization

Trend 8: BESS Design Improvements

Companies to Action

C&I BESS Ownership Models

C&I BESS Value Chain

Major C&I BESS Manufacturers

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Applications for C&I BESS

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers Emissions Reduction Commitments Battery Production Capacity Expansion Cost Declines Supportive Policies, Incentives, and Market Rules Expansion of C&I Solar PV

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Cumulative Power Capacity Growth

Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast

Annual Power Capacity Forecast

Annual Energy Capacity Forecast

Annual Energy Capacity Forecast by Region

CAPEX Forecast

TOP 10 C&I BESS Countries and Applications

Capacity Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Regional Analysis

Europe

North America

China

ANZ & Pacific

India & South Asia

East Asia

Latin America

Middle East & North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

ASEAN

Russia & CIS

