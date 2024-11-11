Press Release no. 11/2024

Scaling Climate Software Solutions in California

Copenhagen, November 11, 2024

cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has signed a contract with San Mateo Resource Conservation District (RCD) to help accelerate adoption of Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) practices through digitization.

This solution, called the Sustainable Land Initiative (SLI), relies on cBrain’s standard F2 Climate Software. The goal is to empower conservationists to rapidly identify and quantify the value of CSA practices and support landowners in adoption by connecting them with implementation and funding support.

cBrain configured and delivered the first F2 based SLI solution in 2022 for the Upper Salinas-Las Tablas RCD. The agreement with San Mateo RCD demonstrates how the F2 platform can be copied and adapted to other geographies and agencies at speed and scale.

It is planned that the F2 solution will be delivered and deployed by San Mateo RCD within a few weeks.

