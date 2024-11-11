Global Syringe Filling Machine Market to Reach USD 644 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Injectable Drugs and Sterility Standards | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The syringe filling machine market is projected to see robust growth over the next decade, with sales expected to surge from USD 425.5 million in 2024 to USD 644 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.2%. As pharmaceutical companies increasingly turn to automated, sterile filling solutions for vaccines, biologics, and personalized medicines, the demand for precision-oriented syringe filling machines continues to expand. Driven by advancements in medical treatment and strict regulatory requirements, this market is positioned to generate an incremental opportunity of USD 233.1 million through the forecast period.



The syringe filling machine market is witnessing significant demand, driven by various factors in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. One of the primary drivers is the increasing need for prefilled syringes, which are preferred for their convenience, safety, and ease of use, especially in self-administration of medications like insulin, vaccines, and biologics. The demand for syringe filling machines is further fueled by the global growth in chronic diseases, as well as the rise in biologics and biosimilar products, which require specialized and sterile filling solutions.

Growth in the market is also propelled by the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, where demand for high-quality medical devices is on the rise. As these regions enhance their healthcare systems, the need for syringe filling machinery that meets global standards for quality and safety grows. Additionally, the rise in personalized medicine and the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts have led to a surge in demand for advanced syringe filling solutions, spurring growth in the market.

Innovation is a cornerstone in this evolving field. Companies are integrating advanced automation technologies to increase precision, reduce contamination risks, and improve throughput. Automated systems now allow for greater accuracy and flexibility, essential for handling delicate biologics. The market is also seeing the adoption of single-use systems, which minimize cross-contamination and simplify setup. Innovations in robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are further enhancing machine capabilities, enabling real-time monitoring and adaptive adjustments for more efficient operations.

“The syringe filling machine market shows promising growth as demand for injectable drugs rises alongside stringent sterility standards. Automation trends in pharmaceutical manufacturing are key drivers, though high costs limit access for smaller firms. Opportunities are strong, especially for innovative aseptic solutions,” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

Strong Market Growth Expected: The syringe filling machine market is set to grow from USD 425.5 million in 2024 to USD 644 million by 2034, driven by an increasing demand for injectable drugs, vaccines, and biologics, with a projected CAGR of 4.2%. Rising Demand for Sterile and Efficient Solutions: Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on high-precision, sterile filling systems to meet the growing demand for injectable medications and ensure compliance with stringent regulatory standards, particularly in biologics and vaccines. Opportunities in Automation: Automatic syringe filling machines are expected to register significant growth due to their ability to streamline high-volume production while maintaining accuracy and sterility, reducing human error and adhering to regulatory compliance. Technological Advancements in Sterility: The trend towards advanced aseptic technologies, such as isolators and single-use components, is driven by the need for contamination-free filling processes, particularly in injectable drug production, ensuring patient safety. Challenges for Small Companies: High initial costs for advanced syringe filling machines pose a challenge for small pharmaceutical companies, making them more likely to rely on manual or less expensive alternatives despite the industry's overall growth potential.



Market Drivers & Opportunities

Rising Demand for Injectable Drugs

The prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and arthritis underscores the need for injectable drugs, including insulin and monoclonal antibodies, which must be delivered in precise doses. The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the urgency for syringe filling machines that can handle mass production of prefilled syringes, especially for vaccines. This has intensified the push for high-precision filling technology capable of maintaining strict sterility standards and accuracy.

Emphasis on Sterility and Aseptic Processing

With stringent regulatory demands on sterility in drug formulation, companies are investing in advanced aseptic technologies, including isolator and closed system technologies, which minimize the risk of contamination. Single-use components are increasingly being adopted to simplify cleaning processes and reduce cross-contamination risks. This trend reflects a rising industry focus on safety, particularly in injectable drug manufacturing, where contamination poses significant health risks.

Opportunities in Automated and High-Precision Filling Systems

Automatic syringe filling machines are anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period as pharmaceutical companies seek high-throughput, error-free production systems. Automated machines significantly reduce the risk of human error, improve production speed, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Furthermore, the increasing trend toward customized medicines and multi-formulation packaging capabilities is expected to open new avenues for innovation in syringe filling technology.

Industry Trends in Syringe Filling Machine Market

Automation Integration: Increasing shift towards fully automated syringe filling systems to improve precision, speed, and efficiency. Adoption of Single-Use Systems: Rising demand for single-use syringe filling machines to reduce contamination and streamline operations. Customization Demand: Growing need for customizable solutions to accommodate different syringe sizes and materials. Pharmaceutical and Biotech Growth: Expansion in biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and biologics drives demand for advanced syringe filling systems. Focus on High-Speed Filling: Rising preference for high-speed syringe filling machines to meet increasing production requirements.



Component Insights

The market can be categorized by component types, such as the syringe filling system, isolators, and single-use technology. Vacuum filling machines, a notable component, are projected to reach USD 162.6 million by 2034. Their ability to handle precise, contamination-free filling processes makes them essential in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverage sectors. As consumer demand for preservative-free and high-quality products grows, vacuum filling machines are anticipated to see steady market growth.

Key Market Determinants and Challenges

Despite the potential for growth, high initial costs associated with advanced syringe filling machines present a significant challenge. Small pharmaceutical companies, in particular, may find it difficult to invest in these costly, precision-engineered, automated systems. Additionally, ongoing expenses related to maintenance and employee training may further strain budgets, prompting some companies to opt for less costly, manual alternatives.

Future Growth Opportunities in Syringe Filling Machine Market

Personalized Medicine: Opportunities in filling syringes for personalized medication, catering to tailored dosing and specialized treatments. Emerging Markets: Growth in healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets is expected to boost demand for syringe filling machines. Biologics and Vaccines: Increased demand for biologics and vaccines, especially post-COVID-19, creates opportunities for syringe filling solutions. Technological Advancements: Continued R&D in machine automation, precision filling, and quality control opens up new market possibilities. Environmental Sustainability: Development of eco-friendly and energy-efficient filling machines aligns with global sustainability goals, offering growth potential.



Country-wise insights for the syringe filling machine market:

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Key Drivers & Insights USA 3.2% High prevalence of chronic diseases (e.g., diabetes, cancer) and aging population, driving demand for injectable drugs and prefilled syringes. Major growth opportunity. Germany 2.7% Strong healthcare infrastructure with focus on precision in pharmaceutical manufacturing, contributing to steady demand for syringe filling machines. UK 3.0% Increasing demand for biologics and injectable treatments, particularly in the aging population, influencing the need for sterile, efficient syringe filling systems. Canada 4.5% Growing demand for injectable drugs, especially in the management of chronic diseases, coupled with a focus on improving healthcare technologies in the pharmaceutical sector. India 6.0% Rapid rise in chronic disease incidence and expanding healthcare sector, leading to increased demand for injectable drug delivery solutions and filling technologies. China 4.8% Expanding pharmaceutical sector with a focus on biologics and injectable drugs, driven by a growing aging population and healthcare advancements. Japan 3.9% Japan’s aging population (29.1% aged 65+) is increasing the demand for injectable treatments. Growth in home healthcare and self-administration boosts demand for prefilled syringes. Brazil 3.4% Growing prevalence of chronic conditions and a rising demand for injectable treatments within Brazil's expanding pharmaceutical market.

Key Players of Syringe Filling Machine Industry

Syntegon Technology GmbH IMA Group Groninger & Co. GmbH OPTIMA packaging group GmbH Cytiva Cozzoli Machine Company Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging Stäubli International AG. Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc. NJM Packaging SHINVA Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. Rota Verpackungstechnik GmbH & Co. KG Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH Steriline S.r.l.

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/syringe-filling-machine-market

Key Segments of Syringe Filling Machine Industry

By Machine Type:

Syringe filling machine industry is divided into automatic, semiautomatic, and manual.

By Syringe Type:

Syringe filling machine industry is segregated into glass syringe and plastic syringe. Both are further classified as prefilled syringe bulk syringe.

By Filling Technology:

The industry is classified by vacuum filling, pressure filling, time pressure filling, peristaltic pump filling, and piston pump filing.

By Capacity:

The industry is classified by up to 1000 syringes per hour, 1000 to 5000 syringes per hour, 5000 to 100000 syringes per hour, and above 100000 syringes per hour.

By End Use:

The industry is classified by end use as pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, contract manufacturing organization (CMO), research laboratories, and hospitals & clinics.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

German Language:

Der Markt für Spritzenabfüllmaschinen wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich ein starkes Wachstum verzeichnen. Die Umsätze werden voraussichtlich von 425,5 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 644 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 steigen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,2 % entspricht. Da Pharmaunternehmen zunehmend auf automatisierte, sterile Abfülllösungen für Impfstoffe, Biologika und personalisierte Medikamente zurückgreifen, steigt die Nachfrage nach präzisionsorientierten Spritzenabfüllmaschinen weiter an. Angetrieben von Fortschritten in der medizinischen Behandlung und strengen regulatorischen Anforderungen dürfte dieser Markt im Prognosezeitraum ein zusätzliches Potenzial von 233,1 Millionen USD generieren.

Der Markt für Spritzenabfüllmaschinen verzeichnet eine erhebliche Nachfrage, die von verschiedenen Faktoren in der Gesundheits- und Pharmabranche angetrieben wird. Einer der Haupttreiber ist der steigende Bedarf an vorgefüllten Spritzen , die aufgrund ihrer Bequemlichkeit, Sicherheit und Benutzerfreundlichkeit bevorzugt werden, insbesondere bei der Selbstverabreichung von Medikamenten wie Insulin, Impfstoffen und Biologika. Die Nachfrage nach Spritzenabfüllmaschinen wird durch das weltweite Wachstum chronischer Krankheiten sowie den Anstieg von Biologika und Biosimilar-Produkten, die spezielle und sterile Abfülllösungen erfordern, weiter angeheizt.

Das Marktwachstum wird auch durch den Ausbau der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur in den Schwellenländern vorangetrieben, wo die Nachfrage nach hochwertigen Medizinprodukten steigt. Da diese Regionen ihre Gesundheitssysteme verbessern, steigt der Bedarf an Spritzenabfüllmaschinen, die den globalen Qualitäts- und Sicherheitsstandards entsprechen. Darüber hinaus haben der Aufstieg der personalisierten Medizin und die laufenden COVID-19-Impfbemühungen zu einem Anstieg der Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen Spritzenabfülllösungen geführt und das Marktwachstum angekurbelt.

Innovation ist ein Eckpfeiler in diesem sich entwickelnden Bereich. Unternehmen integrieren fortschrittliche Automatisierungstechnologien, um die Präzision zu erhöhen, Kontaminationsrisiken zu verringern und den Durchsatz zu verbessern. Automatisierte Systeme ermöglichen jetzt eine höhere Genauigkeit und Flexibilität, die für den Umgang mit empfindlichen Biologika unerlässlich sind. Der Markt erlebt auch die Einführung von Einwegsystemen, die Kreuzkontaminationen minimieren und die Einrichtung vereinfachen. Innovationen in den Bereichen Robotik, maschinelles Lernen und künstliche Intelligenz verbessern die Maschinenfähigkeiten weiter und ermöglichen Echtzeitüberwachung und adaptive Anpassungen für effizientere Abläufe.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse:

Starkes Marktwachstum erwartet : Der Markt für Spritzenabfüllmaschinen soll von 425,5 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 644 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 wachsen, angetrieben durch eine steigende Nachfrage nach injizierbaren Medikamenten, Impfstoffen und Biologika, mit einer prognostizierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,2 %. Steigende Nachfrage nach sterilen und effizienten Lösungen : Pharmaunternehmen konzentrieren sich auf hochpräzise, ​​sterile Abfüllsysteme, um die wachsende Nachfrage nach injizierbaren Medikamenten zu decken und die Einhaltung strenger gesetzlicher Standards, insbesondere bei Biologika und Impfstoffen, zu gewährleisten. Chancen in der Automatisierung : Bei automatischen Spritzenabfüllmaschinen wird ein erhebliches Wachstum erwartet, da sie die Produktion großer Stückzahlen rationalisieren und gleichzeitig Genauigkeit und Sterilität gewährleisten, menschliche Fehler reduzieren und gesetzliche Vorschriften einhalten können. Technologische Fortschritte im Bereich Sterilität : Der Trend zu fortschrittlichen aseptischen Technologien wie Isolatoren und Einwegkomponenten wird durch die Notwendigkeit kontaminationsfreier Abfüllprozesse vorangetrieben, insbesondere bei der Herstellung injizierbarer Medikamente , um die Patientensicherheit zu gewährleisten. Herausforderungen für kleine Unternehmen : Die hohen Anschaffungskosten moderner Spritzenabfüllmaschinen stellen für kleine Pharmaunternehmen eine Herausforderung dar. Trotz des allgemeinen Wachstumspotenzials der Branche greifen sie daher eher auf manuelle oder weniger teure Alternativen zurück.



Markttreiber und Chancen

Steigende Nachfrage nach injizierbaren Medikamenten

Die Verbreitung chronischer Krankheiten wie Diabetes, Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen und Arthritis unterstreicht den Bedarf an injizierbaren Medikamenten, darunter Insulin und monoklonale Antikörper, die in präzisen Dosen verabreicht werden müssen. Die COVID-19-Pandemie hat die Dringlichkeit von Spritzenabfüllmaschinen, die die Massenproduktion von vorgefüllten Spritzen, insbesondere für Impfstoffe, bewältigen können, noch weiter unterstrichen. Dies hat den Bedarf an hochpräzisen Abfülltechnologien, die strenge Sterilitätsstandards und Genauigkeit einhalten können, verstärkt.

Schwerpunkt auf Sterilität und aseptischer Verarbeitung

Aufgrund strenger gesetzlicher Anforderungen an die Sterilität bei der Formulierung von Medikamenten investieren Unternehmen in fortschrittliche aseptische Technologien, darunter Isolator- und geschlossene Systemtechnologien, die das Kontaminationsrisiko minimieren. Um Reinigungsprozesse zu vereinfachen und das Risiko einer Kreuzkontamination zu verringern, werden zunehmend Einwegkomponenten eingesetzt. Dieser Trend spiegelt den zunehmenden Fokus der Branche auf Sicherheit wider, insbesondere bei der Herstellung injizierbarer Medikamente, wo Kontamination erhebliche Gesundheitsrisiken birgt.

Chancen bei automatisierten und hochpräzisen Abfüllsystemen

Automatische Spritzenfüllmaschinen werden im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,2 % verzeichnen, da Pharmaunternehmen nach fehlerfreien Produktionssystemen mit hohem Durchsatz suchen. Automatisierte Maschinen verringern das Risiko menschlicher Fehler erheblich, verbessern die Produktionsgeschwindigkeit und gewährleisten die Einhaltung gesetzlicher Standards. Darüber hinaus wird erwartet, dass der zunehmende Trend zu maßgeschneiderten Medikamenten und Verpackungsmöglichkeiten für mehrere Formulierungen neue Wege für Innovationen in der Spritzenfülltechnologie eröffnet.

Branchentrends im Markt für Spritzenfüllmaschinen

Automatisierungsintegration : Zunehmender Übergang zu vollautomatischen Spritzenfüllsystemen zur Verbesserung von Präzision, Geschwindigkeit und Effizienz. Einführung von Einwegsystemen : Steigende Nachfrage nach Abfüllmaschinen für Einwegspritzen zur Reduzierung von Verunreinigungen und Rationalisierung der Abläufe. Bedarf an individueller Anpassung : Wachsender Bedarf an anpassbaren Lösungen für unterschiedliche Spritzengrößen und -materialien. Wachstum im Pharma- und Biotech-Bereich : Die Expansion in den Bereichen Biopharmazeutika, Impfstoffe und Biologika treibt die Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen Spritzenabfüllsystemen. Fokus auf Hochgeschwindigkeitsabfüllung : Steigende Präferenz für Hochgeschwindigkeits-Spritzenabfüllmaschinen, um den steigenden Produktionsanforderungen gerecht zu werden.



Einblicke in Komponenten

Der Markt kann nach Komponententypen wie Spritzenfüllsystem, Isolatoren und Einwegtechnologie kategorisiert werden. Vakuumfüllmaschinen, eine wichtige Komponente, werden voraussichtlich bis 2034 einen Wert von 162,6 Millionen USD erreichen. Ihre Fähigkeit, präzise, ​​kontaminationsfreie Füllprozesse durchzuführen, macht sie in den Bereichen Pharma, Kosmetik sowie Lebensmittel und Getränke unverzichtbar. Da die Verbrauchernachfrage nach konservierungsmittelfreien und hochwertigen Produkten steigt, wird für Vakuumfüllmaschinen ein stetiges Marktwachstum erwartet.

Der Markt für Spritzenabfüllmaschinen zeigt vielversprechendes Wachstum, da die Nachfrage nach injizierbaren Medikamenten steigt und gleichzeitig strenge Sterilitätsstandards gelten. Automatisierungstrends in der Arzneimittelherstellung sind wichtige Treiber, obwohl die hohen Kosten den Zugang für kleinere Unternehmen einschränken. Die Chancen sind groß, insbesondere für innovative aseptische Lösungen. Sagt Ismail Sutaria, leitender Berater im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Wichtige Marktdeterminanten und Herausforderungen

Trotz des Wachstumspotenzials stellen die hohen Anschaffungskosten moderner Spritzenfüllmaschinen eine erhebliche Herausforderung dar. Insbesondere kleine Pharmaunternehmen können Schwierigkeiten haben, in diese teuren, präzise gefertigten, automatisierten Systeme zu investieren. Darüber hinaus können laufende Kosten für Wartung und Mitarbeiterschulung das Budget zusätzlich belasten, sodass sich einige Unternehmen für kostengünstigere, manuelle Alternativen entscheiden.

Zukünftige Wachstumschancen im Markt für Spritzenfüllmaschinen

Personalisierte Medizin : Möglichkeiten zum Abfüllen von Spritzen für personalisierte Medikamente, um maßgeschneiderte Dosierungen und spezielle Behandlungen zu ermöglichen. Schwellenmärkte : Der Ausbau der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur in den Schwellenmärkten dürfte die Nachfrage nach Spritzenabfüllmaschinen ankurbeln. Biologika und Impfstoffe : Die erhöhte Nachfrage nach Biologika und Impfstoffen, insbesondere nach COVID-19, schafft Möglichkeiten für Lösungen zur Spritzenabfüllung. Technologischer Fortschritt : Kontinuierliche Forschung und Entwicklung in den Bereichen Maschinenautomatisierung, Präzisionsabfüllung und Qualitätskontrolle eröffnet neue Marktmöglichkeiten. Ökologische Nachhaltigkeit : Die Entwicklung umweltfreundlicher und energieeffizienter Abfüllmaschinen steht im Einklang mit globalen Nachhaltigkeitszielen und bietet Wachstumspotenzial.



Hauptakteure der Spritzenfüllmaschinenindustrie

Syntegon Technology GmbH IMA Gruppe Groninger & Co. GmbH OPTIMA packaging group GmbH Cytiva Cozzoli Machine Company Dara Pharmazeutische Verpackungen Stäubli International AG. Accutek Verpackungsausrüstungsunternehmen, Inc. NJM-Verpackung SHINVA Medizinische Instrumente Co., Ltd. Rota Verpackungstechnik GmbH & Co. KG Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH Steriline Srl

Erhalten Sie umfassende Markteinblicke – Sehen Sie sich jetzt den vollständigen Bericht an: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/syringe-filling-machine-market

Schlüsselsegmente der Spritzenfüllmaschinenindustrie

Nach Maschinentyp:

Die Industrie für Spritzenfüllmaschinen wird in automatische, halbautomatische und manuelle Maschinen unterteilt.

Nach Spritzentyp:

Die Spritzenfüllmaschinenindustrie ist in Glasspritzen und Kunststoffspritzen unterteilt. Beide werden weiter als vorgefüllte Spritzen und Großspritzen klassifiziert.

Nach Fülltechnologie:

Die Branche ist in Vakuumabfüllung, Druckabfüllung, Zeitdruckabfüllung, Schlauchpumpenabfüllung und Kolbenpumpenabfüllung unterteilt.

Nach Kapazität:

Die Branche wird in bis zu 1.000 Spritzen pro Stunde, 1.000 bis 5.000 Spritzen pro Stunde, 5.000 bis 100.000 Spritzen pro Stunde und über 100.000 Spritzen pro Stunde unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Die Branche wird nach Endverbrauch in Pharmaunternehmen, Biotechnologiefirmen, Auftragsfertigungsunternehmen (CMO), Forschungslabore sowie Krankenhäuser und Kliniken eingeteilt.

Nach Region:

Im Bericht werden wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Südasiens und des Pazifikraums, Ostasiens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA) behandelt.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports on Packaging Domain:

The syringes market is anticipated to cross a valuation of USD 22,487 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass USD 54,219.8 million by 2033, at a healthy CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The global sales of syringe labels are anticipated to reach a value of USD 547.9 million by 2031. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period between 2021 and 2031.

The global pharmaceutical vials market sales is reach a valuation of USD 24,099.7 million by 2033. The demand for pharmaceutical vials is estimated to grow at a steady 7.10% CAGR.

The hypodermic syringes market is expected to continue its stronghold as the market flourishes at an average CAGR of 3.2%. In contrast, the market is projected to reach market revenue of USD 4.66 Bn through 2032.

The disposable syringe market size is likely to increase to USD 6.1 billion by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the global disposable syringe market is expected to strengthen at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The global sales of polymer-based prefilled syringe is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.7 billion by 2034. Sales revenue of polymer-based prefilled syringe industry is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global safety box for syringe market size is expected to reach USD 9.1 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at a considerable CAGR of 7.5% in future years.

The global Eccentric tip syringe market demand is expected to register a market value of USD 15.18 billion in 2023 and is projected to accumulate a valuation of USD 27.6 billion by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1 % in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global sales of luer lock syringe are anticipated to reach a value of USD 2.4 billion by 2031. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period between 2021 and 2031.

Newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI) projects the global pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market to register a CAGR of 14.8% and to reach USD 60,100.9 million by 2033.

The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market value is forecasted to advance at 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. By the end of the year 2033, the overall market is forecasted to reach a valuation of USD 11.9 billion.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)



Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube