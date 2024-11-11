Real Estate Loans Industry Report 2024 - A Forecasted $17.54 Trillion Global Market by 2028 - Assessment of Regional Market Trends and Business Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Loan Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The real estate loan market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $9.86 trillion in 2023 to $11.05 trillion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to several factors such as economic cycles, regulatory changes, fluctuations in interest rates, housing market trends, demographic shifts, technological advancements, and global financial crises.



The real estate loan market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.54 trillion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as evolving consumer preferences, sustainability mandates, digital transformation in banking, geopolitical stability, infrastructure investments, and pandemic recovery strategies. Key trends expected to shape this period include a rising demand for sustainable and green financing options, increasing adoption of digital mortgage processes, changes in residential property preferences due to remote and flexible work, expansion of co-living and co-working spaces, and innovations in property technology (prop-tech) impacting property valuations.



The growth of the real estate loan market is anticipated to accelerate due to the rising foreign investment in real estate. For example, according to the National Association of Realtors, foreign buyers spent $59 billion on existing homes in the U.S. from April 2021 to March 2022, reflecting an 8.5% increase compared to the previous year. This trend underscores the role of growing foreign investment in advancing the real estate loan market.



Major players in the real estate loan market are advancing digital financing platforms to enhance and streamline the loan application and approval processes. For instance, in May 2024, L&T Finance Ltd., a non-banking financial company based in India, introduced The Complete Home Loan. This product targets new home buyers seeking loans for both under-construction and ready properties and offers the option to finance up to 15% of the total home loan amount, with a cap of 75 lakh and a repayment period of up to 10 years. Key features include paperless processing, simplified documentation, competitive interest rates, and high service standards.



North America was the largest region in the real estate loan market in 2023. The regions covered in the real estate loan market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the real estate loan market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Property Type: Hotels; Retails; Industrial; Office; Residential; Other Property Types

2) By Provider: Banks; Non-Banking Financial Institutions; Other Providers

3) By End-User: Business; Individuals



Key Companies Profiled in the Real Estate Loan Market: JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Bank of America Corporation; Citigroup Inc.; U.S. Bank; The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.05 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.54 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

Some of the other major companies profiled in this Real Estate Loan market report include:

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

HomeBridge Financial Services

Caliber Home Loans Inc.

New American Funding LLC

Navy Federal Credit Union

loanDepot.com LLC

Guild Mortgage Company

Flagstar Bank NA

Movement Mortgage

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC

Embrace Home Loans Inc.

Northpointe Bank

Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company Inc.

PrimeLending

Regions Bank

Rocket Mortgage

