FusionWrx Unveils Bold New Look Reflecting Dynamic Capabilities and Passion for Marketing

Crestview Hills, KY, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FusionWrx, the marketing subsidiary of Flottman Company, is thrilled to introduce its newly rebranded identity, showcasing a bold and vibrant visual transformation that mirrors the agency’s energy, creativity, and passion for smart, effective advertising. This fresh new look isn't just skin deep—it's a true reflection of who we are as a team and the impactful work we do.

"Our outsides now match our insides!" says Sarah Hartwig, Director of Communications and Marketing. "Our new identity isn't just about updating our look. It’s about capturing the enthusiasm, drive, and unique approach we bring to every client project. We’ve always been passionate about delivering intentional, results-driven marketing—now, our brand image radiates that same commitment to excellence."

FusionWrx doesn’t believe in empty buzzwords or overused phrases like “disruptive marketing” or “robust campaigns.” Instead, we focus on straightforward, effective marketing solutions. From crafting stunning websites and high-impact billboards to running data-driven Google ad campaigns, our goal is to deliver meaningful marketing that works.

“At FusionWrx, we're more than just a marketing agency; we're an extension of our clients' teams. Our mission is to help brands tell their stories in ways that resonate with their target audiences, using bold designs, strategic media placements, and purpose-driven campaigns that leave a lasting impact,” states Byron Slaby, Vice President of Operations and Business Development.

Our passion and love for what we do set us apart from other agencies. Each member of our talented team brings a genuine enthusiasm to every project, pouring that energy into delivering impactful results for our clients. And we don’t just take our work seriously; we have a lot of fun along the way, bringing positivity and collaboration to every campaign.

With decades of combined experience, our FusionWrx team expertly blends traditional media and digital marketing to create powerful, memorable campaigns. We specialize in connecting our clients with the right audience, at the right time, on the right platform. Our services span display ads, Google ads, billboards, website design and hosting, social media management, PR, commercial printing, radio, over-the-top (OTT) media, business listing management, GBP (Google Business Profile) optimization, and branded merchandise.

Let FusionWrx help you tell your brand’s story the way it deserves to be told. Our unique, client-focused approach aims to elevate your business and maximize your reach through carefully crafted, intentional marketing.

To learn more about our new look and explore how FusionWrx can help amplify your brand, visit our website or follow us on social media.



About FusionWrx As the marketing arm of Flottman Company, FusionWrx combines the capabilities of a full-service agency with the one on one client service of a boutique firm. We specialize in creating customized marketing solutions that engage, inform, and inspire action.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Hartwig

sarah@fusionwrx.com

859.331.6636

fusionwrx.com

