OnePiece Labs Partners with AEON and TON Foundation on GameOn TON Global Gaming Hackathon

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnePiece Labs, a leading Web3 incubator, is proud to announce its collaboration with AEON and The Open Network (TON) Foundation as the official U.S. Hackathon Partner for the GameOn TON Global Gaming Hackathon. This landmark event, running from September to December 2024, aims to foster innovation in Web3 gaming within the TON ecosystem.

The GameOn TON Hackathon offers a substantial prize pool of $6 million, including direct investments, grants, and rewards for top-performing teams. Participants will have the opportunity to develop cutting-edge games on the TON blockchain, leveraging AEON's advanced crypto payment solutions. The hackathon features a hybrid format, combining virtual sessions with in-person events in major areas and cities such as North America, Singapore, Sydney, and Dubai.

As the U.S. Hackathon Partner, OnePiece Labs will host a series of events and workshops including Web3 University Tours, On Site Hacker Gatherings, Web3 Happy Hours, and Closing Ceremony, designed to engage and support the North American developer community. These initiatives aim to provide participants with the resources and mentorship needed to excel in the hackathon and contribute to the growth of the TON gaming ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to partner with AEON and the TON Foundation on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Dafu Gao, Partner of OnePiece Labs. “Our mission is to empower developers and entrepreneurs in the Web3 space, and the GameOn TON Hackathon provides an excellent platform for showcasing talent and driving innovation in blockchain gaming.”

Developers, gaming enthusiasts, and blockchain innovators interested in participating can find more information and register on the official GameOn TON Hackathon website: https://aeon.xyz/gameon .

Important Hackathon Links

GameOn TON Hackathon Official Website: https://aeon.xyz/gameon

Register GameOn TON Hackathon Now: https://dorahacks.io/hackathon/game-on-ton-hackathon/detail

GameOn TON Hackathon Telegram Group: https://t.me/GameOn_TON_Hackathon

AEON API & Integration Docs: https://aeon-xyz.readme.io/docs/create-order-bot-telegram-cp

About OnePiece Labs

OnePiece Labs is the premier incubator supporting Web3 startups through a program that includes networking, mentorship, and resource access. Our focus is on results-driven outcomes and the success of our portfolio companies. OnePiece Labs was founded by experienced Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and community leaders with the goal of building the next generation of Web3 unicorns.

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation modular payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing. Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect Web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency.

About The Open Network (TON) Foundation

The Open Network (TON) Foundation is dedicated to advancing the TON blockchain ecosystem, promoting decentralization, and fostering innovation in blockchain technology. TON's blockchain technology offers a secure, transparent, and decentralized platform for in-game transactions, asset ownership, and community governance, leading to a more equitable and engaging gaming experience.

About The Open Network (TON)

The Open Network (TON) is a global, decentralized blockchain community focused on putting crypto in every pocket. By building the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON's vision is to empower 500 million users to own their digital identity, data, and assets by 2028. Learn more at https://ton.org/ .

About Nomad Capital

Nomad Capital is an operator fund that provides hands-on assistance to help projects develop and scale. We not only have strong experience in investing but also building and managing businesses, which gives us a more comprehensive angle from which to evaluate investment opportunities than other funds.

About TOP

TOP (The Open Platform) is on a mission to put Web3 in every pocket by distributing and simplifying TON Blockchain services.

Contact:

OnePiece Labs

Dafu Gao

media@onepiecelabs.xyz

AEON

miasong@aeon.xyz

The Open Network (TON)

partnership@ton.org

Disclaimer: This content is provided by OnePiece Labs. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

