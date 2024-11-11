Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces $75 million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire,” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today announced that it entered into an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) transaction under an agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, to repurchase an aggregate of $75.0 million of shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The ASR transaction is being completed pursuant to a previously announced $150.0 million share repurchase program authorized by the Company’s Board of Directors.

“Entering into this ASR reflects our confidence in our long-term growth potential, underpinned by our strong revenue and earnings growth profile and our expectations for our future cash generation,” said Tim Herbert, Chairman and CEO of Inspire. “We remain committed to invest in our future growth while simultaneously enhancing stockholder value through a disciplined capital allocation strategy, which may include future opportunistic share repurchases.”

The ASR transaction is scheduled to terminate in the first quarter of 2025.

In determining the amount of capital to allocate to share repurchases, the Company considers, among other things, its historical and expected business performance and cash and liquidity position, as well as global economic and market conditions and the market price of the Company’s common stock. The timing, manner, price, and amount of any repurchases under the share repurchase program are determined by the Company in its discretion. Purchases may be effected through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, transactions structured through investment banking institutions, or other means. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares and the program may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. The share repurchase program will expire on August 5, 2026, subject to the earlier termination or extension by the Board, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, or until such time that the funds designated for the stock repurchase program are depleted.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA, EU MDR, and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology of its kind that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

